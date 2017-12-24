Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town came from behind to earn a hard-fought point against Southampton at St Mary's Stadium yesterday afternoon.

Saints forward Charlie Austin opened the scoring in the 24th minute with a stooping header before being lucky to escape a sending-off after catching Town goalkeeper Jonas Lossl with a stray boot in the face.

However, Belgian striker Laurent Depoitre claimed a much deserved equaliser in the second period, heading home from close range following Tommy Smith's fine cross.

Defender Maya Yoshida could have won it for the home side in stoppage time, but his header struck the foot of the post.

Have a look below at some of the best lines from across the media on the South Coast encounter...

The Guardian

Southampton expected to be out of the woods by now, and never in them altogether, but Mauricio Pellegrino’s side continue to teeter above the relegation zone after being roundly booed off following this frustrating draw.

With trips to Tottenham Hotspur and then Manchester United on the horizon, it looks set to be a bleak winter as far as Saints, three points above the bottom three, are concerned.

As for Huddersfield, they remain out of the top half only on goal difference after Laurent Depoitre cancelled out Charlie Austin’s opener on a day when Virgil van Dijk’s omission from Southampton’s 18-man squad dominated much of the discourse.

The Independent

It was what Huddersfield deserved on the balance of play. This must be the most limited squad in the Premier League and yet they continue to cause problems for far richer opponents.

They needed a touch of luck – Austin’s miss, and Maya Yoshida heading against the post in the last minute – but they are still able to make the most of it.

The Daily Mail

You sensed Charlie Austin's header in the first half was never going to be enough to keep David Wagner's side and the 1,581 travelling support from Yorkshire quiet. It wasn't.

Laurent Depoitre's equaliser in the 64th minute was enough to leave Saints fans dreading the next two trips to Tottenham and Manchester United.

Goal.Com

Austin continued his recent good run of form with his fifth goal in seven appearances - and fifth in his last eight outings against the Terriers - but the striker could face retrospective action from the Football Association for a late challenge on visiting goalkeeper Jonas Lossl.

Having nodded the Saints ahead midway through the first half, Austin was perhaps fortunate to escape punishment for drawing blood from Lossl's nose by leaving his foot in as the Dane gathered a throughball.