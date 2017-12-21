Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner takes his Huddersfield Town side to Southampton this weekend looking to record a second successive away win for the the first time this season.

The Terriers go into the encounter buoyed by the impressive 4-1 victory over Watford last Saturday and face a Saints' side without a win in their last five Premier League encounters.

And although this current run has included defeats to powerhouses Manchester City and Chelsea there are murmurs of discontent on the South Coast.

But how serious is the stuttering Saints' form to Mauricio Pellegrino long-term future? And can Town once again spring a surprise and prove the doubters wrong?

The Examiner caught up with Nick Illingsworth, Editor of Southampton fanzine The Ugly Inside , to get his thoughts on the goings-on at St Mary's as well as his take on Huddersfield Town's season so far...

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

So what do you make of Southampton's season so far?

Disappointing and inconsistent are two words that spring to mind, we just can't seem to find any sort of form and the confidence has drained out of us again in the last couple of games. But this has been the trouble last season as well, we just cant seem to put winning runs together.

We are not a bad side, but we are not being managed properly and that has to change, either Mauricio Pellegrino has to start to step up to the plate or he will be out of a job.

Who is the player Huddersfield Town have to look-out for at the weekend?

The most obvious one would be Charlie Austin, overlooked for the first part of the season by the manager, he has come in and scored goals and he will be the danger man to watch out for.

We have several others as well but the manager's dubious selection policy in recent weeks has meant the likes of Mario Lemina have found themselves on the bench.

What do you make of Huddersfield Town's inaugural Premier League season so far?

They have done well and I hope they continue to do so, David Wagner has done a great job and there are a few Saints supporters who would have liked to have seen him in charge down here.

He has got the team playing for him, he is positive and it is great to see football these days is not all about money. Four more wins and Huddersfield will be safe, I hope they do that early, but only after we have beaten them on Saturday.

Which Town player would you like most like in the Saints side, and why?

Good question, who is your best central defender? With Virgil Van Dijk going through the motions we could do with a good strong experienced central defender.

Any stand-out memories from previous meetings better the two sides?

I remember going to what was your new ground back in 1994 for a League Cup game for the first leg of what was back then a two legged second round game, we left as the game went into injury time to get out of the car park quickly, so missed the winning goal from Matt Le Tissier.

We had a few good tussles back in League One a few years ago when we just pipped you to the automatic promotion spot in the second season, we got beat soundly both times up in West Yorkshire but won the two home games 5-0 and 4-1 respectively, the 4-1 win in 2010/11 was a big win for us at St Mary's and probably the real standout.

Southampton FC v Huddersfield Town: All-Time Head-To-Head Record on the South Coast

Score predictions?

Just looking back, we have played you three times at home in my 45 years of supporting Saints and we have won all three and scored 13 goals in the process conceding only one.

Hopefully we will continue that tradition of always scoring at least four - I think we will win, I think we owe a side a beating, I'm not sure it will be Saturday though and it will be close 2-1 to Saints.

Where do you think Southampton will finish this season? And Town?

Hopefully we can still make the top ten and make it a fifth consecutive Premier League top ten finish, but we need to start hitting form soon.

I think Town could push for the top ten or could finish as low as 17th, but I think that they will end up around 12th and that would be a great achievement for them and something to build on next season.