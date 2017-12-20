Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town face Southampton this Saturday (kick-off 3pm) in their first away trip to the Saints since 2010.

The two teams have played each other 25 times in past, with each side winning 11, so Town fans will be hoping they get the upper hand historically as well as the three points at the weekend.

Ahead of this weekend's clash, Daniel Rushworth takes a look back at some of the memorable meetings between the two sides....

Huddersfield Town 0-0 Southampton - August 26, 2017 - Premier League

The first Premier League meeting between the two teams saw Town maintain their unbeaten start to the season with a goalless draw at the John Smith's Stadium, following victories over Crystal Palace and Newcastle United.

The Terriers controlled long periods of the game but failed to make their dominance count by finding that all important opening goal.

After the Southampton game, Town went six games without a win, before it was brought to an end with a memorable victory over Manchester United.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Southampton 4-1 Huddersfield Town - December 26, 2010 - League One

The last meeting between the two teams at St Mary's ended in defeat for Town, as a talented Saints team handed them a heavy defeat.

Nigel Adkins was in charge of Southampton following the departure of Pardew to Newcastle United and saw his side go behind after a Lee Novak strike gave Town the lead inside 15 minutes.

But goals from Rickie Lambert, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Radhi Jaidi and Richard Chaplow gave the Saints all three points.

After the game Town boss Lee Clark felt his players had let him down, believing his side should have been three up at half time with Alan Lee hitting the post and Scott Arfield missing a sitter.

However, the defeat on the south coast was the Terriers last for 43 league games as the club went on a record breaking run before eventually failing at the final hurdle for promotion - a 3-0 defeat by Peterborough United in the Play-Off final.

Southampton 5-0 Huddersfield Town - March 2, 2010 - League One

Town's automatic Play-Off hopes were dealt a huge blow when they were hammered on the South Coast by Alan Pardew's side.

Going into the game off the back of a twelve match unbeaten run, Town found themselves unstuck against a side that featured the likes of Morgan Schneiderlin, Adam Lallana, Rickie Lambert and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Southampton's goalscorers that day were Lambert, Lee Barnard, Jason Puncheon, Dean Hammond and Papa Waigo N'Diaye.

Overall, the 2009/10 campaign would end of up being another disappointing one for the club, beaten by Millwall in the Play-Off semi final.

Southampton 1-2 Huddersfield Town - September 4, 1971 - Division One

One of only two away wins for Town came at Southampton in early September, as the Terriers finished bottom of the table.

Goals from Les Chapman and Jimmy Lawson gave Town the win, in what was a dismal season in-front of goal with Ian Greaves' side only scoring 25 goals throughout the campaign.

Huddersfield Town 5-0 Southampton - March 21, 1953 - Division Two

Town's biggest win over Southampton came in 1953 when a Vic Metcalfe brace inspired the Terriers to a comfortable victory.

The other Town goal scorers at the Leeds Road was Tommy Cavanagh, Jimmy Glazzard and Wilfred 'Len' Quested.

A victory over Southampton helped Town bounce back to England's top-flight at the first time of asking, as they finished second in the table.