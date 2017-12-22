Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town Head Coach David Wagner spoke to the press ahead of the away game at Southampton.

He talked about the busy Christmas period and Town’s preparations at PPG Canalside.

Wagner also spoke about the upcoming January transfer window and the club’s determination to keep their squad together for the second half of the season.

Here, TEGAN PARISH reports on everything the popular German had to say…

On how the worry of away records and lack of goals has gone away this week…

That’s football isn’t it, nothing is 100% guaranteed.

I trusted that we’d put performances out like we have done in the past.

There have been times where maybe we have been unlucky but we altogether have the feeling that we should be performing consistently, like we have in the past.

I think the players have done this against Watford.

They scored the goals and used their opportunities – but not all of them, we were able to score more.

But I think it was a great afternoon for us.

On producing performances seen at training into a game situation…

After more than two years working together in this club, everybody has to have the trust and belief in what they are doing, even if they didn’t get a result in a game.

This isn’t very difficult because of what they have done in the past two years.

We have done something special and you only need to remind everybody that they know exactly what they have to do, as they have shown it more than once.

Players must stick to their ideas and trust what they have done.

Of course, results and performances help them, you always need to keep the system running, and this dressing room is always able to perform on a high level and collect results.

We are always able to bounce back from negative results with the quality they have.

This quality is the fitness and togetherness that they have in order to be successful.

On the busy Christmas period…

Apart from the opponents, we are used to this very busy Christmas period.

It isn’t about training or fitness in the next nine days, as this is what we have done with the players in the last four or five months.

We have now got a group together which is absolutely fit and ready to perform at the highest level.

Now they need to be given the right information, as from one day to the next they will have different pieces of information to play against different opponents.

They also need quality and mental strength that after one game you must immediately leave behind in order to take the next piece of information on board.

We must try to transform the theory into the practice, and this is what it’s all about in this very busy period.

On losing Elias Kachunga last week against Watford…

It’s never nice if you lose players because of serious injuries.

He will be out between ten to twelve weeks with a knee ligament injury.

It is a blow, because in the last three or four weeks he really adapted to the Premier League with some good performances – he scored his first goal against Watford.

But, like always, we must accept and manage it. We do have alternatives.

But we will all be very happy when he is back.

On fitness of players for the Southampton game…

We have no further injuries after the Watford game.

Chris Lowe looks good and is back in training today, so he is part of our squad tomorrow.

Hefele got a slight setback in the last week, he was out of training for a week but yesterday was the first time back in team training for him. He will not be in the squad, but we are hoping he will be able to consistently train with us for the next three or four weeks.

We will miss Jonathan Hogg because of his suspension.

Everybody else is back in training.

It looks like Phillip Billing and Jon Stankovic will be back, in the middle to end of January, in training.

This will be a massive help to us as we have a very tight squad and these returning players are like new signings for us.

On Zanka Clause…

He likes saying thank you for the welcome and support.

I, and the players, love the idea.

Hopefully this will be provided to a lot of away supporters.

We will certainly need the away supporters in order to be successful against Southampton away.

On Southampton…

They are top quality and are predicted for top eight or ten, rather than where they are at the minute.

This is a very good side with a good manager.

On the sacking of Paul Clement at Swansea…

This is a result from business. For whatever reason, results were not the best at Swansea, so I’m not particularly surprised.

But, like every sacking, this hurts as a manager if a colleague loses his job. I feel for him.

On if Town can take anything away for this game against Southampton…

I think so, even though we are in another stage of the season, they have the same style of football, manager and players.

I think the 0-0 at the beginning of the season was a fair result.

We have to come to our best and perform as we have in the past.

Our aim is clear and we like to be focused upon ourselves, our football and our new game plan.

We need to keep the gap between us and them and potentially make it bigger.

On the danger of Charlie Austin…

He is a top player, but they have a lot of dangerous players

Their whole offence is a threat, their midfield is very strong as well, so is their defence.

They have Virgil van Dijk who is one of the best centre backs in the Premier League.

This is a team full of top-class individuals with a very good manager.

It doesn’t help if we have too much focus on them, we have to focus on everything we have to do right before we focus on southampton.

On if now is a good time to play Southampton's top-quality players…

I don’t know and I don’t care because I cannot influence the fixtures.

We take them because we play them.

Nobody knows whether Southampton’s negatives at the moment are beneficial to us before the game.

It’s all about the present where you have to confirm what you have done.

This dressing room is very confident they are able to deliver.

We are in a fantastic mood as we drive to Southampton with 21 points after 18 games.

On getting to grips with so many games in so few days…

It is so important to keep focus on what is in front of us.

For us, it is about football and not family! The players will be in training on Christmas day this year.

On potential points for the next few games…

I would love to have the maximum points, but this is a difficult task.

At Southampton, we will try to go for three points.

If we have one point after the game, maybe we will be happy. But let’s focus on the performance and take the points we can get out of it.

On potentially accumulating injuries over the busy Christmas period…

You always have the risks of injuries, especially if you have a tight squad like we have.

This is why we started to rotate our players early so that everyone is fresh enough when we start this busy period.

In the past, we have been very lucky over Christmas in terms of a healthy squad. This is definitely our aim for this year as well.

On any similarities between Town and Southampton…

They are on a totally different level, but this doesn’t change the fact that we are in the same division, playing competitive games against each other.

I like Southampton, I like what their manager has done with them. And now we have the second leg against them…

On whether the Boxing Day game against Stoke affects preparations for Southampton…

This doesn’t affect us.

For this game, we have done more or less everything we want to do and have done in the past.

Intensity is very high in training this week as we are aware of the next four games in nine days.

We altogether have to manage it, hopefully we are totally prepared.

On the opening of the transfer window…

I have spoken with Dean Hoyle and I can say loud and clear that no player will leave our club in this transfer window if I would not like to give him on loan or to sell him.

It is important for us to show consistency in our squad.

There will be no outcomes without my permission, this is guaranteed.

On Jack Payne…

I am aware he has done very well in Oxford.

I know that there is further interest in him because of his success there.

I don’t like to bring us under pressure in terms of what we would do with Jack in the January window, this would make no sense.

Today I do not have it in my head that I would like to call him back, but who knows what will happen over the window.

On possible incomings for the squad in January…

Dean Hoyle is aware of my ideas as we have spoken about it and, like always, we have to have our eye on the market.

If you were to ask me if we will bring some players in…I am uncertain at the minute, maybe not.

If we find someone, we will try to bring them in. If not, I am happy with the players I have.

We are totally clear that we will keep our players in this window together.

We have four games before 1st January, nobody knows what will happen in these games.

My thought can totally change in nine days.