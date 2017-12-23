Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town travel to Southampton for their second Premier League away game in a week.

The Terriers were on a 642-minute goal drought on the road but the floodgates opened at Watford, a 4-1 win just desserts for a quality performance.

David Wagner has spoken about survival ‘hopes’ turning to ‘belief’ in recent weeks and the German will hope more evidence for his theory comes on the South Coast.

Southampton are tottering on a five-game winless run which, despite some tricky fixtures along the way, leaves them vulnerable for the visit of Town.

Here, TOM HARLE tells you everything you need to know ahead of the clash.

Who’s playing?

Southampton vs Huddersfield Town - Premier League

Saturday December 23 (3pm) at St Mary’s Stadium

When and where can I watch highlights?

You’ll be able to catch all the key action in a highlights package on the Sky Sports Centre app from 5.15pm - as long as you’re a Sky subscriber.

If not you’ll have to wait for BBC’s Match of the Day, which airs at 10.30pm, with extended highlights available at the same time on Sky Sports Premier League.

Weather forecast?

The unseasonably balmy temperatures continue into the weekend and the maximum on the South Coast will be 10°C.

There’s no prospect of any rain and it’ll be a still, calm afternoon.

Who has said what about the game?

David Wagner believes his side can take heart from their goalless draw with Southampton back in August.

“Southampton is a top team full of top-class individuals and has a very good manager, I like the idea of football he has,” Wagner said.

“We can take some things from the earlier game, they have the same manager and the same players, the way of playing is the same.

“They had the best chance in the game but we played well and the result was fair for both teams.”

Mauricio Pellegrino acknowledged the future of star centre-back Virgil van Dijk will come under scrutiny in the upcoming January transfer window.

“Virgil is like anyone, he can be on the bench because we have lots of games in a row,” he said.

“I am not aware that Manchester City have started negotiations with him.

“Virgil is a top player and I want my top players to stay and have long careers here.

“Around him there will be a lot of speculation. I cannot control what is spoken about and the information that comes in from outside.”

Any team news?

Town counted the injury cost of their stunning Watford win, Wagner confirming on Friday Elias Kachunga will be out for 10-12 weeks with knee ligament damage.

Jonathan Hogg’s suspension for his Vicarage Road red was upheld so changes are certain.

But Chris Lowe, substituted with a foot injury on Saturday, will be available.

Michael Hefele has suffered a setback in his recovery from an ankle injury - ruling him out of all training last week - while Phil Billing and Jon Gorenc Stankovic will be returning in late January.

The Saints will be without right-back Cedric Soares, who ruled himself out of contention for the game after being substituted in the Chelsea defeat with an ankle injury.

They are facing a defensive reshuffle, with the hamstring injury Ryan Bertrand picked up against his former club keeping him out until Boxing Day at least.

Jeremy Pied, Matt Targett and Jack Stephens are in contention to feature in their place.

Tell me about Southampton

The Saints sit one place behind Town in 12th, but high expectations at the coastal club mean it hasn’t been plain sailing for Mauricio Pellegrino in his first season.

Although they have met three top sides in the last month, Pellegrino’s side are without a win in five games and their 4-1 win over troubled Everton is their sole victory in nine.

Any thoughts that removing Claude Puel would help ease their problems have been proven misguided, with the Spaniard struggling somewhat to put his stamp on St Mary’s.

With games against Spurs and Man United to play before the year is out, the visit of Town is an important one in the context of their season.

League Head to Head Record

SOU (9 wins), HTAFC (11 wins), draws (3)

Saints have won their last three home games against Huddersfield, scoring 13 goals and conceding just once with the most recent a 4-1 win in League One back in 2010.

That day, England internationals Adam Lallana, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Rickie Lambert all featured for the hosts alongside Morgan Schneiderlin.

The omens aren’t terrific for Town, although they beat that star-studded side 2-0 in the reverse fixture thanks to goals from Joey Gudjonsson and Anthony Pilkington.

Southampton have lost just one of 26 games against newly-promoted opposition at home, and won 10 of their last 11 against Yorkshire foes.

Any match odds?

The Saints can leapfrog Town with a win at the weekend and they are 8/13 favourites with SkyBet to do so.

The Terriers are 11/2 to claim back-to-back away wins with the draw at 3/1.

Laurent Depoitre to score first is a tempting bet at 9/1.