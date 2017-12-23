Huddersfield Town travel to face Southampton at St Mary's this afternoon hoping to build on their impressive showing at Watford last weekend.
The Terriers go into the clash without Elias Kachunga who is set for three months on the sidelines after picking up a serious knew injury during the 4-1 win over the Hornets.
However, Chris Lowe could start despite also being forced off with a foot injury last weekend, but midfielder Jonathan Hogg serves a one-match ban after his red card in that game.
Meanwhile, the Saints will be without both full-backs Cedric Soares and Ryan Bertrand as they look to over-turn a winless run of five games.
Bringing you all the coverage from the Premier League clash at the St Mary's Stadium is Blake Welton with expert analysis from Rory Benson.
Key Events
HT: Match Action Gallery...
Have a look below at our Match Action gallery from the first-half....
HT: Southampton 1 Huddersfield Town 0
The referee blows for the end of this half - there’s not been too much between either side other than Charlie Austin’s 24th minute header.
The forward arguably could have then been sent-off for a late challenge on Jonas Lossl but he survived and with both sides’ defences shaky there is definitely more chances and goals in this game...
Added Time
The fourth official has announced there will be an additional four minutes extra at the end of this half - still 1-0 to Southampton....
Crazy Defending!
41 Minutes: Lossl rushes out to clear upfield but his clearance is blocked by Tadic but he recovers well to stop Austin’s lob...crazy defending at time here from both sides.
Definitely more goals in this game!
Under the cosh...
Town have to weather this storm at the moment - Southampton are starting to get on top and Wagner’s men need to keep it at just the 1-0 down and re-group at the interval...
Great Save!!
37 Minutes: And the keeper is back in the thick of the action immediately! He denies Tadic from point blank range (think it is his nose again) before Van La Parra clears the ball for a corner...
Fan View...
Thankfully Lossl has received treatment and play resumes with him taking a goal kick....
Ouch!
32 Minutes: Southampton look to put Austin through on goal but Jonas Lossl is alert to the danger and comes out to collect the ball...unfortunately Austin’s boot collects a bit of him afterwards as well and the Dane is down bleeding...
Great Delivery...
28 Minutes: Hadergjonaj’s delivery from the right has been excellent so far - he whips in another dangerous ball into the box but Schindler couldn’t direct his header on target.
Fan View...
Southampton 1 Huddersfield Town 0
23 Minutes: A Southampton corner sees Wesley Hoedt nod it goalwards and Charlie Austin is there lurking at the back post.
Town Fan Praise...
Home Groans...
17 Minutes: More groans of discontent from the home fans as Scott Malone blocks a Jack Stephens cross for a corner.
James Ward-Prowse’s set-piece is whipped into the box but the refeeree blows for a free-kick for a foul on Collin Quaner.
They genuinely feel the Wiltshire whistler is not on their side at the minute...
Off the Bar!!
15 Minutes: Closest thing to a goal so far as Forster pulls out a top drawer save to deny a Christopher Schindler header after the defender met Hadergjonaj’s teasing cross.
Electric...
10 Minutes: That’s the noise from the away fans at the moment as the referee calls play back for a foul on Matt Target by Florent Hadergjonaj.
The home fans are not happy though as they felt advantage should have been played with Nathan Redmond clear down the left.
Good Effort!
7 Minutes: It’s a bright start from Town as Tom Ince cuts the ball back to Aaron Mooy in acres of space in the area but Saints captain Steven Davis gets his body in front of it.
Dodgy Defending...
4 Minutes: Nearly a perfect start from David Wagner’s men as they look to capitalise on some shaky Saints’ defending - Rajiv van La Parra forces Maya Yoshida into a mistake and keeper Fraser Forster parries poorly before the clearance is eventually made.
Pre-Match Atmosphere...
Kick-Off...
Dusan Tadic gets the game underway for Southampton with Town playing right to left in the first-half, with that raucous away following behind them - let’s do this!
Teams Are Out!
Both sides take to the pitch and after the pre-match rituals and handshakes it SHOWTIME!!
Five Minute Warning...
The teams are in the tunnel and the anticipation here is building nicely - let’s do this Town!!
Paul Merson...
It wouldn’t be a show without Punch - here’s what the ‘pundit’ had to say about today’s game.
Not Long Now...
Both sets of players have left the pitch after their pre-match warm-up and the Town fans are getting in good voice - not long now!
Behind Enemy Lines...
Good Luck - hope you survive! UTT
POLL - Who Will Win?
Stat Attack!
Not long now - less than 30 minutes until kick-off!
Who's Your Money On?
Town to repeat Watford FC scoreline at Southampton an enticing bet according to BetVictor - have a look at all the latest odds here.
Stat Attack!
Danny Williams and Tom Ince are set to make their respective 150th and 250th appearances in English league football today - congratulations guys!
Kasey Palmer...
Lots of restless Twitter murmurings about the on-loan Chelsea man...
Teams Are Out...
Both sets of players are currently warming up down on the St Mary’s pitch...meanwhile, supporters are supping up and starting to make their way to the ground. C’mon Town!