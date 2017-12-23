Huddersfield Town travel to face Southampton at St Mary's this afternoon hoping to build on their impressive showing at Watford last weekend.

The Terriers go into the clash without Elias Kachunga who is set for three months on the sidelines after picking up a serious knew injury during the 4-1 win over the Hornets.

However, Chris Lowe could start despite also being forced off with a foot injury last weekend, but midfielder Jonathan Hogg serves a one-match ban after his red card in that game.

Meanwhile, the Saints will be without both full-backs Cedric Soares and Ryan Bertrand as they look to over-turn a winless run of five games.

