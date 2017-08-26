Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It was honours even at the John Smith's Stadium as Huddersfield Town and Southampton played a scoreless draw.

And after an entertaining encounter, the result leaves both sides unbeaten going into next week's international break.

Buoyed on by a raucous home crowd, David Wagner's side dominated for the majority of the encounter but were left frustrated by a stubborn Saints rearguard.

At the other end, the visitor's arguably could have stolen all three points in stoppage time – Tommy Smith's forced to clear off the line from Nathan Redmond.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

And speaking after the game, Southampton boss Mauricio Pellegrino felt his side deserved at least a point, but acknowledged they were made to work hard for it.

"It was a really tough game from the beginning," the Argentinian said. "Huddersfield right now are a team with a really high mentality.

"They're really strong on the second ball, long balls, in aerial play, with big players and some (good) deliveries from the three-quarter (line). They create some problems.

"But in the first half we had clear chances to score and in the second half, when we had the ball, we were better than them. We had three or four chances to win the game.

"We could win, we could lose, maybe. It was very tough."