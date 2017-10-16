Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Members of Huddersfield Town's record-breaking 1979-80 Fourth Division title-winning side are set to take part in a special evening commemorating their success.

Players will be joined by then-manager Mick Buxton at PPG Canalside on Thursday November 30th to give fans a unique insight into one of the most revered team's in the club's history.

The season will live long in the memory as Buxton transformed a side flirting with non-league football into an unstoppable attacking force before dramatically clinching silverware on an unforgettable, nerve-jangling final day at Leeds Road in May 1980.

The no-nonsense boss galvanised the club with working-class heroes, misfits and discards who would become Town heroes thanks to scoring a club-record 101 league goals that campaign.

And what's more, the campaign indirectly paved the way for Premier League football to come to Huddersfield almost 40 years later.

It's a fact not lost on current chairman Dean Hoyle who has paid tribute to the side in a new book by Huddersfield-born sports writer Rob Stewart entitled 'The 101 Club', set to be released next month.

The writer will also be present at the event organised by the Huddersfield Town Supporter's Association which will also see a raffle and collection made for the Town Foundation.

The event is free for everyone to attend and starts at 7pm with tickets available through the Huddersfield Town Supporter's Association's Eventbrite page.