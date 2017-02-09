Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town head to QPR on Saturday seeking a first-ever league win at Loftus Road.

The club’s only victories at the West London venue have been in a friendly and an FA Cup tie.

There have been 12 previous visits in the league, nine of which have ended in defeat.

Such a record must have been hard to envisage when Town travelled to Shepherd’s Bush for a friendly in September 1927.

The Yorkshire side were one of the strongest in the land.

They had won their celebrated hat trick of league title between 1924-26 then finished runners-up to Newcastle United.

QPR, in contrast, were playing in Division Three South, having joined the Football League seven seasons earlier.

Managed by former Newcastle player Bob Hewison, they were no match for Jack Chaplin’s Town.

England frontman George ‘Bomber’ Brown scored four and Scotland star Alex Jackson the other in a 5-0 win in front of 4,000.

Town’s next trip to Loftus Road came in the third round of the FA Cup in 1948/49.

The home side, managed by former Town forward Dave Mangnall, forced a goalless draw but lost 5-0 in the Leeds Road replay.

The first league meetings between the sides arrived in 1967/68.

QPR were enjoying a golden spell and had won both the Third Division (now League One) title and League Cup the previous season.

Their 3-0 home win over Town in late April, shown on that evening’s Match of the Day and featuring a stellar performance from Rodney Marsh, helped them win another promotion, this time to the top flight.

Since then, there have been 13 further visits.

After a 1-1 draw in the FA Cup third round in 1996/97, when full-back Tom Cowan took over in goal because Tony Norman was forced off injured, Town returned at the same stage of the same competition two years later.

This time Wayne Allison earned Town a 1-0 win.

The three draws, all 1-1, came in 1998/99, 2000/01 and last season, when Nahki Wells equalised with a free-kick after Sebastian Polter put the home side ahead.