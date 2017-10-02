Spirited but outclassed.

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town may have been outclassed against Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend but the majority of supporters were able to put the defeat into perspective.

It was always going to be difficult to beat such a good side and ultimately games against lesser outfits will ultimately determine Town's Premier League fate in May.

However, fans are still worried about the lack of clinical edge in the final third with the supply to targetman Laurent Depoitre the main concern.

Have a look below at the top comments left by fans on the Examiner's coverage from the John Smith's Stadium.

Danny, Outlane

Well beaten by a very good team but the weak links in the side are both flanks not producing anything – Laurent Depoitre was feeding off scraps.

Tim, Jersey

We expected nothing and got nothing and the club should be proud of the fans, they were fantastic all game.

Roger, Kirkburton

The best side won, fair and square even if the score slightly flattered them. We won't be playing truly class sides like this every week and hopefully we won't hand them a two goal start either.

Chief, Shelley

Men against boys - started positively but early mistake led to our downfall. Expected a tough test but too many players underperformed. Not many attacking options on the bench and still need another striker in January.

Dave, Holmfirth

Town's season will not be defined against teams like Tottenham Hotspur and the two Manchester clubs so lets not be too critical.

We never gave up and played some good football at times but made two individual mistakes which we were punished for.

Tony, Fenay Bridge

Town came up against a Tottenham side with Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli on fire - what a joy to watch their movement and attacking football.

Many teams would have capitulated after conceding three goals in 14 minutes but we kept at it and were roared on by fantastic support from all sides of the ground – pure class when Kane left the field and got a standing ovation from both sets of supporters.

Paul, Wakefield

Spirited but outclassed.

Arthur, Crosland Moor

Outclassed by a superior team but three of their four goals were caused by our mistakes. Still wonderful support though.

James, Meltham

Too many individual mistakes – the wide players were poor while Tom Ince was not at his best in the 'Number 10' role.

Pauline, Omagh

Looked sharp at times but let down by poor defending. Potential to do better against some of the bigger teams but must take three points from Swansea City next time out - no pressure!!

Stephen, Tenerife

Silly mistakes by our defence let us down. We should have had a penalty when we were 2-0 down, with a blatant push from behind on Elias Kachunga. If it had then gone to 2-1, we don't know what could have happened. We desperately need a left winger, centre half and another striker.

David, New Mill

Tried hard but well beaten by a vastly superior team.

Alan, Rastrick

Not the best against a top spurs side but remember both Fulham games and Bristol City away last season? Look how that ended up...

Andrew Zavros, Birkenshaw

There is a big gulf in class between the top five and the rest of the premier league so there is no shame. Onwards and upwards!

Geoff, Kirkbymoorside

The main lesson was Spurs took their chances and didn't make mistakes and we were the exact opposite.

Alan, Shepley

Scott Malone has to be given a chance - chin up and if lessons are learned then no harm done.

Bryan, Slaithwaite

Did our best, but hopefully we won't come up against such quality every week. We need to wise up with our tactics. Lack of goals is still a bit worrying.

Dave, Gloucester

We were obviously beaten by a very good team whose passing and movement was first class. But sadly Town presented them with ALL their goals with basic carelessness and poor errors.

Our usual effort, determination, battling spirit cannot be faulted but we need to be clinical more often.

Frank, Salendine Nook

Town were overawed by a very impressive Spurs side which showed superb control and off the ball movement. We gifted them three of the goals but the score was not over flattering as they took their foot off the gas in the second half.

Ian, Newark

More caution needed against the best teams - Town were over-committed in attack early on and unable to cover defensive mistakes.

Dave, Fixby

Very poor showing from Town; we have a lot to learn from class sides like Tottenham Hotspur.

David, Cornwall

Far too many basic errors against a side at the top of their game was only ever going to end up with one result.

Joe, Crosland Moor

Too many individual errors against a very good Spurs team.

Tony, Liversedge

Too many individual mistakes and at this level you will be punished for them. In attack we have to learn to cross the ball accurately and quickly.

Keith , Spain

Town were out-paced and out-thought in every department. Pressing doesn't work when the opposition has the level of skill and thought Spurs have.

Paul, Romford

We might have done better if we had not been so in awe of Spurs, but it was not helped by Chris Lowe having a bad day and Rajiv van La Parra being totally ineffective both in terms of attacking and defensive play.

SPH, Almondbury

Town were outclassed from beginning to end -no shame in that as Spurs are a quality Champions League side.

Allan, Liversedge

Spurs were in a different league with accurate one touch passing and Kane was in superb form.

Maybe it's time for Malone to get a spell at left back as Lowe's confidence looks shot while in January we need to bring in at least one wide player who can put decent crosses into the box.

James, Sheffield

A harsh lesson that mistakes cost goals in this division, especially when the beneficiary is Harry Kane.