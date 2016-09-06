Stand by for another Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool clash

Huddersfield Town will have another meeting with Liverpool - this time at development level.

The clubs who have twice played friendlies in the last two months will face each other twice in the Under 23 Premier League Cup.

WATCH: Huddersfield Town supporters at the pre-season clash with Liverpool

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

This year’s tournament will start with group games.

Frankie Bunn’s Town will also face West Bromwich Albion and Ipswich Town.

There will be home and away ties, with the top two in each group progressing to the round of 16.

Last season, when it was the Under 21 PL Cup, Town made the semi-finals.

They were beaten 4-3 on penalties following a goalless draw after extra time at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Town have a Professional Development League II clash against Bristol City at the John Smith's Stadium on Thursday (2.00).

Jack Payne and Kasey Palmer scored as Town beat Liverpool 2-1 behind closed doors at the Reds’ Melwood training base on Friday.

In pre-season, Liverpool beat Town 2-0 in front of 21,266 at the John Smith’s Stadium.