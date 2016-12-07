Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's forward line has been misfiring in recent weeks, with Town able to bag only six goals in their last nine matches.

In the same period of time only Wigan have scored fewer goals than Town, with the Latics netting just four times.

After the defeat to Cardiff, David Wagner said he had "no concerns" about Town's offensive play, but there are now only six teams in the Championship who have scored fewer than Town's 21-goal tally this season.

Only once since the Championship began in 2003/04 has a team made the play-offs with the same record - and that was Brighton in 2013/14, who had the best defensive record in the league and a goal difference of plus 15.

But some other season-long stats may concern Wagner more than the number of goals scored.

Town's shot per goal ratio of 11.9 comes out 19th in the league with only Derby, Burton, Ipswich, Wigan and Cardiff with a worse ratio than the Terriers.

Town's conversion rate needs to be better as they average 13.2 shots per game, with only four on target - putting them 14th in the league.

Luck may not have been on Town's side with Wagner's men striking the post six times - the third most in the Championship - but figures show Town need to use the ball better.

The Terriers' passing statistics look good at first glance, with Town racking up 9,407 - third most in the league - and Aaron Mooy leading the Championship with 1,350.

Town average the second most short passes per game in the league, but come sixth in the crossing statistics - putting in 21 crosses per game.

And - although Town have scored seven headers, fourth most in the league - a cross from open play isn't massively likely to find Elias Kachunga, Nahki Wells, Kasey Palmer, Jack Payne or Harry Bunn with an average height under 5ft 8in.

The crosses coming in are most likely to come from the right hand side with 48% of Town's attacking play coming down the right - the most coming down that side by any team in the league.

Conversely only 31% of Town's attacking play comes from the left - the worst in the league - while 20% comes straight down the middle - 23rd in the league.

And Town have only 27% of their possession in the opposition third - the fourth-least amount of time spent by a team in their opponent's third of the pitch.

Having said that, Reading, Leeds and Newcastle have all spent less time in the final third than Town.

But all three clubs have scored more goals in the Championship and have had a higher proportion of shots from within the penalty box.

Just 47% of shots Town have taken have been from within 18 yards, with only strugglers QPR and Wigan taking a smaller percentage of efforts from inside the area.

Town come 18th in the league for attempts within the six yard box, while 48% of their attempts are taken from outside the area - the third highest percentage in the league.

These statistics show that Town are enjoying a lot of time on the ball - 57.3% of it on average, the 18th highest share of possession in Europe - but they are finding it hard to break down teams with their passing.

One fact that shows this more than any is that Town's leading assist-maker is Tommy Smith.

The right-back has had a fantastic start to the season, being made captain by Wagner in Mark Hudson's absence, and the 24-year-old has already matched his tally of assists from last season (he also scored at Cardiff).

But something isn't clicking for the Terriers if the right-back is the most creative player in a blue and white shirt.

Wagner's system obviously brought Town success at the start of the season and it can again, but the stats show the passing, movement and finishing has to be sharper.

The German's gegenpressing system is all about fine margins and edging out the other side in each head-to-head battle - right now, Town are coming off second best in elements of that.

Stats sourced from whoscored.com