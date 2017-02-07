Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Only twice in Championship history have the top two teams on February 7 gone on to achieve automatic promotion to the Premier League.

The feat has only been reached by Reading and Sheffield United in 2005/06 and Newcastle United and West Bromwich Albion in 2009/10, which will give Huddersfield Town fans confidence heading into the final stretch of the season.

The Royals and Sheffield United were 21 points and 11 points ahead of third-placed Watford respectively in February 2006 - distances they kept at the end of the season.

Newcastle and West Brom on the other hand were four points and one point ahead of Nottingham Forest in third in 2010 and extended their leads to 23 points and 12 points respectively.

The Magpies and Brighton are seven and six points ahead of Town currently, but there has been two greater margins clawed back since the Championship - as is now - was born in 2004.

West Ham United had built up an 11 point lead on eighth-placed Reading by this point in 2011/12, but a storming run from the Royals - which saw them drop just 10 points in their final 18 games - propelled them to the top of the table at the expense of the Hammers who also slipped behind Southampton.

West Ham were however promoted through the play-offs.

In 2006/07, both sides in the top two spots in early February failed to secure automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Derby County were top of the table and had a 12 point lead over Sunderland, but could not hold off the Black Cats who went on to lift the Championship trophy.

Second-placed Preston slipped out of second spot, with a two point gap over Birmingham City not enough to see them be promoted to the promised land at the end of the season.

North End even dropped out of the play-off spots, despite a six point lead over seventh-placed Sunderland.

The third-greatest gap overhauled at this point in the year - which Town would have to better - was the five point margin Ipswich blew in 2004/05.

The Tractor Boys were five points ahead of both Sunderland and Wigan, but were eventually pegged back by both sides and ended up two points off the automatic promotion spots.

Joe Royle's team were then knocked out of the play-offs at the semi-final stage by West Ham.

It will be a tough run-in for Town if they are to achieve automatic promotion, but - if history is anything to go by - David Wagner's men are still in with a shot.