The dust is beginning to settle after Huddersfield Town's extraordinary promotion-winning season, with Town fans still on cloud nine after witnessing the Terriers' elevation to the Premier League.

Goalless draws in two of Town's three play-off matches reflected how they won many games this season - through a mean defence.

Goalscoring has been Town's weakness this season, but what do the stats say about both areas of the pitch?

Here Ben Abbiss assesses the stats provided by experimental361.com.

Defence

Huddersfield Town's staunch defence conceded the fewest shots per match in the Championship last season. At the same time, though, it took fewer shots to score against Wagner's men than against any other team in the division.

Heavy defeats to Fulham, Newcastle and Bristol represented anomalies in Huddersfield's tight defensive record. Tellingly, these three teams had the highest shots per game ratio in the Championship last season so it is perhaps understandable that Town's record was skewed in these fixtures.

Additionally, all the goals in the 4-0 loss to Bristol were shipped after Jonathan Hogg's 22nd minute injury, which left some of the players visibly shaken.

If these exceptional defeats are removed and the data reconfigured, Town's shots to goals conceded ratio shoots way back up to around average for the division.

Anomalies aside then, there should be no great concerns at the back from last season.

Attack

In attack the data is less encouraging. With more than 11 shots taken for every goal scored, Huddersfield slip in to the “energetically wasteful” category.

This can be explained by the fact that, despite taking almost 14 shots per game (seventh highest for the division), it took the Terriers more than 11 attempts on average to find the back of the net (19 for the division).

Worryingly, no Town player managed to knock up an average of more than 0.3 goals per game and only four (Nahki Wells, Elias Kachunga, Rajiv van La Parra and Aaron Mooy) averaged at least one shot per game; the joint fewest in the Championship, level with Wigan, Preston and Ipswich.

Clearly, to survive and thrive in the Premier League, David Wagner and Dean Hoyle will be looking to strengthen up front.