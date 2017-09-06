Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have enjoyed an unbeaten start to life in the Premier League, taking seven points from their opening three matches.

The Terriers were huge favourites to go straight back down at the start of the top-flight season, but have proved the bookies and pundits wrong with their flying start to the campaign.

Town are third in the Premier League but that tells half the story.

Just how good has the Terriers start been?

These stats below show just how impressive the three-match clean sheet run has been for David Wagner's side.

Town are only the second newly-promoted Premier League side to keep three clean sheets in their opening three matches - after Charlton 1998/99.

Town have made 69 tackles this season - more than any other team. Liverpool are closest with 63.

Steve Mounie has made the most tackles for Town (9).

36.3 per cent of Town's passes have been in the attacking third - the highest in the league.

If Town were to beat West Ham, they would get to 10 points in 15 fewer games than Middlesbrough and Sunderland last season (19).

If Jonas Lossl were to keep a clean sheet against West Ham, he would become the fourth keeper to have not conceded in his first four Premier League matches.

Only five teams ever have kept a clean sheet in their first four matches of the Premier League season - the last being Manchester City (2015/16).

If you can think of any other statistics on Town's start to the season, let us know and we'll add them to the list.