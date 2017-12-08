The video will start in 8 Cancel

Tom Ince may still be looking for his first Premier League goal for Huddersfield Town but the attacking midfielder is crucial to David Wagner 's side in terms of chances created.

Despite the 25-year-old attempting 32 shots without scoring so far this campaign, more than any other player, the forward tops the charts for being Town's most creative outlet.

The player figures in every single Huddersfield Town attacking duo, pointing to his importance as a key member of the starting XI when it comes to creating goalscoring chances.

The latest research from BetStars sees the player and Aaron Mooy as Huddersfield’s most productive, averaging 0.75 chances created per 90 minutes together, followed by Ince and Rajiv van La Parra with an average of 0.60 chances created.

Ince and Tommy Smith are the Terrier's third most productive partnership, averaging 0.48 chances created per 90 minutes with the player's partnerships with Laurent Depoitre (0.46) and Elias Kachunga (0.41) rounding off the top five.

Throughout the rest of the Premier League, Manchester City 's Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero top the charts, amassing an incredible 1.68 chances per 90 minutes together, followed by Liverpool duo Daniel Sturridge and Philippe Coutinho in second (1.63).

At the other end of the spectrum, Swansea City 's best duo of Tammy Abraham and Tom Carroll are bottom with 0.52 chances created per 90 minutes.