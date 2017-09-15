The video will start in 8 Cancel

Step up Sabiri!

Those could well be the words going through head coach David Wagner’s mind today.

Huddersfield Town have to find an alternative No10 with news Kasey Palmer is ruled out for months by a hamstring injury.

With Leicester City ready to visit the John Smith’s Stadium in the Premier League and three matches in eight days, Wagner is happy he has cover.

“Of course Kasey is a very important player for us and, as everybody knows, our squad is not the biggest,” answered Wagner, who signed Abdelhamid Sabiri from Nuremburg and described him as an exciting “natural No10”.

“Injuries are part of the game, though, and it’s up to us to handle and manage the situation and find alternatives.

“I think we have alternatives in our squad for this position.

“Tom Ince has played there, Abdelhamid Sabiri, who we signed, and even Elias Kachunga can play there, so we have alternatives.

“But every injury, especially long term, hurts you as a manager and a group, and now we have to give Kasey all the support we can, so that he comes back as soon and strong as possible.”