Steve Black left Huddersfield Town in 2010 with 'personal reasons' cited for his departure.

But Terry McDermott has revealed his account of the fitness coach and psychologist's departure in his newly published autobiography, Terry McDermott - Living for the Moment.

In his book, which was released last Thursday, the former Town assistant manager explained Black was dismissed form his position after being disrespectful to chairman Dean Hoyle.

Black's departure came shortly after the owner wrote a controversial programme column in which he criticised the players' performance in a 1-0 League One defeat to Oldham.

At the time, Hoyle said: "On Monday I had a meeting with the entire playing staff to explain the reasoning behind my column and to give them the chance to discuss it in detail.

“It was a frank and honest exchange. I explained my thoughts and the players were very forthright in giving their views too.

“Following that meeting, I have no doubt that the players have the desire and belief to drive this club forward. Just like Lee Clark, I am 100% behind every single player at this football club.”

Hoyle went on to explain Black's departure from the club.

“Huddersfield Town are evolving and developing as a club all the time and that means people will join and leave," he said.

“In recent weeks Derek Fazackerley moved to Leicester City and Steve Watson has joined us as development coach.

“Now Steve Black has left the club and he will be missed. When anyone leaves it is regrettable, but it is part and parcel of the game and we have to move on.”

But now McDermott has revealed more about the meeting between the chairman and players, suggesting it was a Black outburst which signalled the end of his Town career.

He writes: "Despite the progress we were making, the football side could also at times be a little exasperating.

"Dean was the chairman as well as the owner. He was also a big fan and on one occasion, his enthusiasm got the better of him, which caused a few problems.

"Against our advice, he wrote an article in the matchday programme before we played Exeter City criticising the team, saying there had been a lack of effort, a lack of this, a lack of that. You can imagine what the players thought of it.

"We ended up losing that game 1-0 and we had a meeting on the Monday involving all the staff plus Dean and Chief Executive Nigel Clibbens.

"In front of the players, Dean came out and apologised for his outburst in the programme. 'Look, lads, I’ve let my emotions run away with me. I’ve learned my lesson, I won’t do anything like this again,' he said.

"Suddenly, Steve Black, who was our fitness coach and psychologist and someone who has worked with a number of clubs and high profile individuals like rugby union star Jonny Wilkinson, spoke up.

"He said: 'The person who wrote that is not the person I know. The person who wrote that is a tw*t. The person I know would never have done it.'

"The rest of us now have our heads down, not knowing where to look or what to say. To be fair, the chairman took it without saying too much.

"But not long after, they wanted to see Blackie in the office. I knew then he was going to be history.

"Sure enough, the next day he was gone with the chief executive telling him the club couldn’t have people disrespecting the chairman.

"We lost a little bit of spirit with Steve’s departure because everyone liked him."

Terry McDermott - Living For The Moment, RRP £18.99, Trinity Mirror Sport Media.