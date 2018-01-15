Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ex-Newcastle United manager Steve McClaren has backed David Wagner for "long-term" success with Huddersfield Town.

The former England boss reflected on the Terriers' Premier League performance against West Ham United in his weekend verdict for Sky Sports, grading each team for their most recent displays.

Town got a C for their performance against the Hammers, but McClaren stayed positive about the Terriers, suggesting the German head coach will bring them success "over the long term".

He wrote: "I know from the Championship last year that David Wagner plays in a certain style and sticks by it in the Premier League.

"That philosophy will get you wins and plenty of defeats too, and how he deals with the defeats has been very good so far.

"It's making sure the defeats don't knock the belief out of the players.

"I admire his courage to stick with the same philosophy. I believe it will work over the long term."

Town are currently four points above the relegation zone, but are winless in five Premier League matches following the defeat to West Ham last time out.

The Terriers - and their boss - will be expecting a reaction next time out when they face Stoke City - who will be under new manager Paul Lambert for the first time.