Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town striker Steve Mounie is expecting an "amazing sensation" when he takes to the John Smith's Stadium turf for the first time tonight.

The Terriers play their first and only home pre-season match tonight against Serie A side Udinese - with kick off at 6pm - and Town's record signing is eager to show what he can do in front of the home fans.

Mounie joined Town for an undisclosed club-record fee earlier in the transfer window, with the deal though to be worth around £11.5m.

And the forward has already shown his goalscoring prowess, netting three goals in five pre-season matches.

And the Beninese international is now looking forward to showing what he can do at his new home in front of the Town faithful.

He told HTTV: "I think it will be an amazing sensation to play in the John Smith's Stadium.

"Because when we play away the fans come with us so I think it will be really crazy to play in this stadium with the energy of the fans.

"So I really look forward to this game."

He added: "It's really important when we play at home to know our home.

"So I think this game will help us to know that and to start to have a sensation in the John Smith's Stadium.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

"I think this game is really important to all of us and we will all try to do our best."

The 22-year-old - who scored 14 goals in Ligue 1 last season - has hit the ground running in a blue and white shirt, and has already gelled well with the other squad members in his short time at the club.

On his teammates, Mounie said: "It's a good ambiance in the dressing room.

"All the teammates are very nice.

"We joke a lot, we have a lot of joking together and when we have to work, we work hard.

"I love that ambiance and I feel good in this team."

He added: "I speak with all the people and I am really enjoying my time in the dressing room and on the pitch.

"All the guys are really nice so I joke with all of them."

Mounie is also enjoying living in West Yorkshire and has felt the warmth of the fans since his arrival from Montpellier.

"It's a good city - I love this city," he said.

"There is beautiful countryside and I love the quiet of the city.

"The people are very nice and very kind so I love the city and everyone here."