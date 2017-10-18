Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town are hoping the next few days will prove fruitful for record signing Steve Mounie.

The powerful 23-year-old striker hasn’t figured since the defeat at West Ham over a month ago because of a heel problem.

Mounie has had to sit out the last five matches, but head coach David Wagner is keen to get him back and involved against Manchester United at a sell-out John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday.

Key to that will be a full week’s training in the build-up to the visit of Jose Mourinho’s side, who are in Champions League action tonight against Benfica in Portugal.

Mounie was given half a chance of returning at Swansea last weekend but, in the end, did not figure on the teamsheet at the Liberty Stadium, where Town lost 2-0 (the fourth successive match where they have failed to score).

Of the former Montpellier frontman, who opened the season with two goals against Crystal Palace, Wagner explained why he hadn’t been risked: “We wanted to give him more training minutes in his legs.

“Hopefully he will get a full week in preparation for the Manchester United game and then, hopefully, he will be ready.”