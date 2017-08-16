Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town striker Steve Mounie has been recognised by FIFA 17 for his goal-scoring exploits at the weekend.

The Benin international netted twice on debut for the Terriers, helping his side to a comfortable 3-0 win over Crystal Palace in their first ever Premier League outing.

Mounie bagged Town's second of the game with a powerful header, before completing the scoring with a precise curling effort which was too strong for keeper Wayne Hennessey.

And EA Sports have marked the achievement by creating a team of the week card for Mounie, with his stats rising from an overall 72 to 74.

Mounie's pace goes from 73 to 75, his shooting stats from 70 to 75 and his passing ability from 54 to 60.

On the defensive side, the 22-year-old's dribbling rating goes from 65 to 69, his defending from 44 to 49 and his physical attributes from 76 to 80.