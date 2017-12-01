The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner is challenging both Steve Mounié and Kasey Palmer to play important Huddersfield Town roles at a key stage in the season.

Former Montpellier striker Mounié returned to the starting line-up at Arsenal in midweek, having not led the line since the Southampton match in August.

And as Town prepare to take on Everton at Goodison Park, Chelsea loanee Palmer (hamstring) is back challenging to make the squad after not figuring since the first four matches of the season.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“Game time is crucial for Steve Mounié,” said Wenger, who is bidding to end a run of four successive away defeats in the Premier League .

“He had a very good training week and I think he played on a high level against Arsenal for 60 to 70 minutes.

“It is important that this continues, because we will need him at this busy time.

“Kasey Palmer is fit - it is up to him to show he is a competitor for a starting shirt.

“We have training and we will make a final decision after that (on whether he can be involved).”

Wagner expects long-term injury victims Michael Hefele and Jon Gorenc Stankovic to be back in full training next week, while Phil Billing is expected back from his ankle injury in January.