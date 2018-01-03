Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As Huddersfield Town prepare to travel to Bolton Wanderers in the FA Cup third round, striker Steve Mounie has thanked the club’s travelling supporters for their backing all season.

The 23-year-old former Montpellier player was back in the starting line-up for the 3-0 defeat at Leicester City, having been an unused substitute for the goalless draw against Burnley when Laurent Depoitre led the line.

Mounie and Depoitre have shared the lone frontman duties all season, and the Benin international feels it’s a strong situation for both the club and the fans.

“The fans are fantastic – the travelling support are always there for us,” Mounie told the club’s official website.

“They always sing and I am very proud of them – proud to have these kind of fans in Huddersfield. They are great.”

Mounie says that while the defeat at Leicester was disappointing – second-half goals from Riyad Mahrez, Islam Slimani and Marc Albrighton sunk David Wagner’s side at the King Power Stadium – the squad will keep working hard.

“It’s not really competition between me and Lolo (Depoitre), because we know we are both the same profile,” said Mounie.

“The manager has the chance to play the one who has fresh legs at the moment, and it’s good for the team to have two strikers who can perform each week - very good for the team.

“At Leicester I won some aerial duals but unfortunately I didn’t score.

“My performance, as the team’s, was good first half but less so the second half, but we will keep working and see in the future what happens.”

Mounie conceded Town’s errors were punished when Leicester upped the tempo in the second half.

“It’s a great team in front of us who played well, when we made a little mistake we paid for it. I’m very disappointed with the result but we keep going,” he added.

“We needed a goal to change the game. Unfortunately we didn’t score and when you don’t the other team takes more confidence. Some mistakes lost us this game.

“We are prepared for this game because there was some rotation in the team. We had fresh legs, and everyone was prepared for this game.

“It was tough, we did well in the first half and had some chances to score; but unfortunately, we didn’t.”