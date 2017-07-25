Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town are hoping to lay on a treat for the home fans against Udinese.

It’s the club’s only John Smith’s Stadium friendly before the big Premier League kick-off on August 12 at Crystal Palace.

And head coach David Wagner has a new-look squad keen to impress in their first outing in the redeveloped arena.

Strikers Steve Mounie and Tom Ince are especially fired up, having scored three goals each so far and being desperate to add to those tallies against the Serie A Italians.

The £7.5m Ince, who signed from Derby County, followed up the only goal against Accrington Stanley with strikes against Bury and SV Sandhausen.

Mounie, who was brought in earlier this month from Montpellier for a fee of around £11.5m, scored at Bury, Sandhausen and then netted the only goal at Barnsley.

Experienced Jonathan Hogg says Ince and Mounie are just two of a crop of excellent signings made by the club.

“We have signed some top-quality players,” said midfielder Hogg, who has signed an extended contract himself.

“Steve has scored in nearly every game he’s played and I think he will be one to watch for us this year.

“Tom Ince has been a goal machine in pre-season as well and we are going to need that type of finishing all season, because it’s not going to be easy.

“When we do create chances in the Premier League we need to take as many as we can.”