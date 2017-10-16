Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tom Ince believes it won’t be long until Huddersfield Town are back to their very best despite a winless streak extending to seven matches with defeat at Swansea City.

In a scrappy encounter in South Wales at the weekend, David Wagner’s side were undone by a combination of sloppy defensive play and an inability to create chances at the other end.

However, the 25-year-old insists there is enough belief in the dressing room to bounce back with the squad also knowing exactly what is needed to do so.

On the 2-0 defeat at the Liberty Stadium, Ince said: “We felt we should have come and shown a bit more.

“With Manchester United and Liverpool in the next two matches this (against Swansea City) was a game we felt we could win.

“It’s not a defeat we would have wanted and it’s disappointing but we have to accept it and move on.

“We still have full belief in the dressing room – we showed that in the first six games before the Tottenham Hotspur defeat.

“It’s just a matter of getting back on the training pitch, analysing what went wrong and seeing what we can do better.

So how can Huddersfield Town reverse their current form and, more importantly score their first goal since Laurent Depoitre’s strike against Leicester City in the 1-1 draw on September 16?

“We have to move the ball around a lot quicker, show a lot more tempo from back to front and get through to the final third without allowing teams to get men behind the ball,” explained Ince.

“We don’t do this enough and create many clear cut chances - we can do it in training so it’s just a case of replicating it when it matters – at the weekend.

“To stay in this league you need to score goals and not make silly mistakes not matter who the opposition is – every side has quality to punish you.

“Of course we don’t expect to turn teams over but we all know what we have to do to get back to our best and do it consistently enough to give ourselves every chance to nick points.”