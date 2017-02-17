Who says the FA Cup has lost its lustre?
Certainly not Huddersfield Town fans, who will flock to the John Smith’s Stadium for the fifth-round tie with Manchester City on Saturday.
The 24,000-plus gate will be a new club record at the home they have played at since 1994.
The existing best of 23,678 was also in the famous knockout competition, for the 2-0 third-round defeat by Liverpool in 1999/2000.
Town’s top seven attendances at their old Leeds Road ground were for FA Cup ties.
Highest of the lot was 67,037 for the 1-0 quarter-final defeat by Arsenal in 1931/32.
The biggest crowd Town have ever played before was 93,357 for the 1937/38 Wembley FA Cup final clash with Preston North End, who won 1-0 after extra time.
Town were the visitors when Burnley, York City and Torquay United registered their record crowds - again all in the FA Cup.
There were 54,775 at Turf Moor to see Town beaten 1-0 in the third round of 1923/24, 28,123 at Bootham Crescent for a goalless quarter-final draw in 1937/38 and 21,908 at Plainmoor when Town beat Torquay 1-0 in round four in 1954/55.