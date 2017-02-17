Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Who says the FA Cup has lost its lustre?

Certainly not Huddersfield Town fans, who will flock to the John Smith’s Stadium for the fifth-round tie with Manchester City on Saturday.

The 24,000-plus gate will be a new club record at the home they have played at since 1994.

The existing best of 23,678 was also in the famous knockout competition, for the 2-0 third-round defeat by Liverpool in 1999/2000.

Town’s top seven attendances at their old Leeds Road ground were for FA Cup ties.

Highest of the lot was 67,037 for the 1-0 quarter-final defeat by Arsenal in 1931/32.

The biggest crowd Town have ever played before was 93,357 for the 1937/38 Wembley FA Cup final clash with Preston North End, who won 1-0 after extra time.

Town were the visitors when Burnley, York City and Torquay United registered their record crowds - again all in the FA Cup.

There were 54,775 at Turf Moor to see Town beaten 1-0 in the third round of 1923/24, 28,123 at Bootham Crescent for a goalless quarter-final draw in 1937/38 and 21,908 at Plainmoor when Town beat Torquay 1-0 in round four in 1954/55.