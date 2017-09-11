Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Last week, Huddersfield Town became the first Premier League club to canvass the opinion of supporters on the issue of safe standing.

This comes on the back of the tireless work done by the Stand Up For Town campaign, a joint initiative between Cowshed Loyal and HTSA.

Indeed, if you recall, back in April, our very own survey showed Mugabe-esque levels of support (96%) for the introduction of an area of rail-seating at the John Smith’s Stadium.

For our campaign to be successful, however, it is important that supporters let the club know what they’re thinking. So, what are you all waiting for?

Fill out the survey before the end of today!

While we’re here, we’d also like point you in the direction of our coach to Burnley on Saturday, September 23.

Shareholders can pick-up a seat for the bargain basement price of £10, while non-shareholders can reserve one for £14.

The coach will be setting off from Gooder Street in Brighouse at 11.30am, before departing from the John Smith’s Stadium at noon.

You can book by ringing our Travel Line on 07725 036109 or emailing travel@htsa-web.com.

For more information about the Stand Up For Town campaign, follow us on Twitter @StandUpForTown.

You can also find out more about safe standing generally on the FSF website: http://www.fsf.org.uk/campaigns/safe-standing/