There is still time to purchase tickets for Huddersfield Town's crucial SkyBet Championship clash away to Bristol City on Friday evening.

David Wagner takes his squad to Ashton Gate knowing a victory would move his side to just three points behind top spot having played the same amount of games as both Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Tickets for the clash, this Friday March 17 (kick-off 7.45pm) are now on general sale with travel options also available via Town's official travel coaches.

This is an all ticket fixture for supporters, with 1,791 seats available for the Blue White Army with Huddersfield Town also confirming there is no pay on the day option for the encounter, meaning all tickets need to be purchased in advance.

Tickets and duplicates can be collected from the Atyeo away turnstiles which open around 6:30pm with Adult tickets priced at £25, Over-65s and Under-25s £22, Under-22s £19, Under-19s costing £15 with Under 12 only £1.

To purchase tickets visit the Ticket Office or call 01484 484 123 during opening hours or visit the Huddersfield Town ticket portal to purchase 24 hours a day, seven days a week.