Huddersfield Town's winless run was stretched to six Premier League games this afternoon as defeat at Stoke City leaves them looking over their shoulder at the relegation places.
Second-half goals from Joe Allen and Mame Diouf did the damage with the Potters, who started the game in the bottom three, now just a point behind the Terriers.
Overall it was a scrappy affair with the only small consolation being the fact the Terriers remain 14 in the table with other sides losing in and around them.
Have a look below at the quick-fire highlights from the bet365 Stadium.
First Half
4 Minutes: Mathias Zanka is almost caught out at the back; his pass to Florent Hadergjonaj is intercepted on the edge of his own area but the Danish defender thankfully recovers well.
8 Minutes: Scott Malone clears from Joe Allen for a Xherdan Shaqiri corner which is met at the back post by Ryan Shawcross but his header is over the bar.
12 Minutes: Rajiv van La Parra needlessly gives a free-kick away on the edge of the penalty box - Allen’s deliver for Stoke is poor though.
19 Minutes: Mame Diouf’s first-time shot is superbly blocked by Christopher Schindler before Charlie Adam’s 25 yard volley goes just wide.
28 Minutes: Steve Mounié turns an effort just wide from 12 yards out after good combination play between Hadergjonaj and Pritchard.
44 Minutes: Shaqiri whips a high floated free-kick into the area but the referee blows for a foul on Schindler by Shawcross.
45 Minutes: Shaqiri is played over the top and through on goal - at first Jonas Lossl looks stranded in no-man’s land but he recovers well to stop the Swiss forward’s chipped effort.
Second Half
48 Minutes: The hosts have the ball in the net but Shaqiri’s acrobatic effort is ruled out for offside.
52 Minutes: GOAL – Maxim Choupo-Moting’s pull back is placed into the bottom corner by Joe Allen arriving late into the box. 1-0 Stoke City.
58 Minutes: Shaqiri beats the offside trap, cuts the ball onto his left foot but Jonas Lossl is equal to it.
59 Minutes: Diouf runs through but has a tight angle to contend with and his attempted pass across goal is cut out and deflected off him for a goal-kick to Huddersfield Town.
62 Minutes: Choupo-Moting guides a header over the bar from the penalty spot after meeting a Moritz Bauer cross.
67 Minutes: Shaqiri counters; beating Scott Malone but his effort is drilled straight at Lossl.
69 Minutes: GOAL – Shaqiri's pass finds Diouf who makes it 2-0 with an expertly drilled effort which goes in off the post.
83 Minutes: Shaqiri floats a cross towards Peter Crouch but Schindler gets there first before Choupo-Moting volleys wide.
Line ups
Huddersfield Town (4-2-3-1): Lossl; Malone, Zanka, Schindler, Hadergjonaj; Mooy, Hogg (Depoitre, 79’); Ince (Quaner, 56’), Van La Parra, Pritchard (Sabiri, 60’); Mounié
Subs Not Used: Coleman, Smith, Kongolo, Williams
Booked: Hogg
Stoke City (4-5-1): Butland; Bauer, Shawcross, Zouma, Pieters; Fletcher; Shaqiri, Allen, Adam (Cameron, 71), Choupo-Moting (Ramadan, 90+2’); Diouf (Crouch, 77).
Subs Not Used: Grant, Ireland, Martins Indi, Edwards
Booked:
Half time: Stoke City 0 Huddersfield Town 0
Attendance: 29,785
Next match: Birmingham City at the John Smith’s Stadium, FA Cup fourth round, Saturday, January 27 (kick off 3pm)