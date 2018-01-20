Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's winless run was stretched to six Premier League games this afternoon as defeat at Stoke City leaves them looking over their shoulder at the relegation places.

Second-half goals from Joe Allen and Mame Diouf did the damage with the Potters, who started the game in the bottom three, now just a point behind the Terriers.

Overall it was a scrappy affair with the only small consolation being the fact the Terriers remain 14 in the table with other sides losing in and around them.

Have a look below at the quick-fire highlights from the bet365 Stadium.

First Half

4 Minutes: Mathias Zanka is almost caught out at the back; his pass to Florent Hadergjonaj is intercepted on the edge of his own area but the Danish defender thankfully recovers well.

8 Minutes: Scott Malone clears from Joe Allen for a Xherdan Shaqiri corner which is met at the back post by Ryan Shawcross but his header is over the bar.

12 Minutes: Rajiv van La Parra needlessly gives a free-kick away on the edge of the penalty box - Allen’s deliver for Stoke is poor though.

19 Minutes: Mame Diouf’s first-time shot is superbly blocked by Christopher Schindler before Charlie Adam’s 25 yard volley goes just wide.

28 Minutes: Steve Mounié turns an effort just wide from 12 yards out after good combination play between Hadergjonaj and Pritchard.

44 Minutes: Shaqiri whips a high floated free-kick into the area but the referee blows for a foul on Schindler by Shawcross.

45 Minutes: Shaqiri is played over the top and through on goal - at first Jonas Lossl looks stranded in no-man’s land but he recovers well to stop the Swiss forward’s chipped effort.

Second Half

48 Minutes: The hosts have the ball in the net but Shaqiri’s acrobatic effort is ruled out for offside.

52 Minutes: GOAL – Maxim Choupo-Moting’s pull back is placed into the bottom corner by Joe Allen arriving late into the box. 1-0 Stoke City.

58 Minutes: Shaqiri beats the offside trap, cuts the ball onto his left foot but Jonas Lossl is equal to it.

59 Minutes: Diouf runs through but has a tight angle to contend with and his attempted pass across goal is cut out and deflected off him for a goal-kick to Huddersfield Town.

62 Minutes: Choupo-Moting guides a header over the bar from the penalty spot after meeting a Moritz Bauer cross.

67 Minutes: Shaqiri counters; beating Scott Malone but his effort is drilled straight at Lossl.

69 Minutes: GOAL – Shaqiri's pass finds Diouf who makes it 2-0 with an expertly drilled effort which goes in off the post.

83 Minutes: Shaqiri floats a cross towards Peter Crouch but Schindler gets there first before Choupo-Moting volleys wide.

Line ups

Huddersfield Town (4-2-3-1): Lossl; Malone, Zanka, Schindler, Hadergjonaj; Mooy, Hogg (Depoitre, 79’); Ince (Quaner, 56’), Van La Parra, Pritchard (Sabiri, 60’); Mounié

Subs Not Used: Coleman, Smith, Kongolo, Williams

Booked: Hogg

Stoke City (4-5-1): Butland; Bauer, Shawcross, Zouma, Pieters; Fletcher; Shaqiri, Allen, Adam (Cameron, 71), Choupo-Moting (Ramadan, 90+2’); Diouf (Crouch, 77).

Subs Not Used: Grant, Ireland, Martins Indi, Edwards

Half time: Stoke City 0 Huddersfield Town 0

Attendance: 29,785