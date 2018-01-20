The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town were beaten by Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium today in Paul Lambert's first game as Potters boss.

Goals from Joe Allen and Mame Diouf settled the tie for the Scotsman as David Wagner's men were dragged to within three points of the bottom three.

The Terriers are now winless in six Premier League matches, with the Yorkshire side heading into a tough double header against Liverpool and Manchester United.

Here are your quick-fire talking points from this afternoon's defeat.

Key moment

Scott Malone being unable to keep out Joe Allen’s opener with his outstretched left leg.

Moan of the match

Town never threatened offensively against a relegation rivals. The Terriers are slipping dangerously towards the drop.

Talking point

The Premier League table has bunched up even more, with just three points separating 10th and 17th.

Man of the match

Jonas Lossl: Made some great saves to keep Town in the clash.

Tweet of the match

Referee watch

Michael Oliver (Northumberland): Got the major decisions right.

Atmosphere

Excellent. Both the hosts and the visiting fans played their part on a huge day at the bet365 Stadium.

Verdict

Expected a reaction from Town after last weekend's result, but they weren't good enough on the day and slipped to another defeat to a direct rival.