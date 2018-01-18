Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Paul Lambert has admitted to experiencing sleepless nights after taking over at Stoke City ahead of this weekend’s clash with Huddersfield Town.

And the 48-year-old Scot believes there will be no let-up as David Wagner’s side visit the bet365 Stadium with both sides desperate for Premier League points.

The Potters’ predicament, sitting in the bottom three having conceded the most goals in the league, eventually resulted in Mark Hughes’ four-and-a-half year reign at the club coming to an end earlier this month.

After a drawn-out saga, Lambert was appointed as the Welshman’s successor only two days ago.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s clash with the Terriers, the Stoke boss admitted the whirlwind nature of the appointment has meant little shut-eye in recent days.

“I’ve not had time to sleep just yet because everything has been go, go, go, but I’m really enjoying it,” Paul Lambert said.

“I will have nerves as normal on Saturday but as soon as the whistle blows they will disappear. I’m looking forward to it because I know it will be a great atmosphere.

“I managed against Huddersfield Town last season and David Wagner has assembled a good team. We know it will be a tough game but we will be going out to win, just like in every match.”

Despite the club being a top-flight mainstay for a decade, the side have arguably gone stale under previous boss Hughes with Lambert acknowledging a complete assessment of the playing squad will have to take place.

He said: “I think Mark Hughes did a brilliant job here, just like Tony Pulis before him. This is probably the first time the club has found itself in this position in the past 10 years.

“We have spoken about all different sorts of players. I need to be fair to the lads already here, though, because they are a talented group. They just need a little bit of help with one or two players.

“I haven’t spoken to any of the lads out on loan yet - it is something we will address and go from there as well.

“We will try and give the team ideas heading into this weekend’s game; we need to get back to basics and be better as a team and stronger at defending all over the pitch.

“Hopefully we can pick up three points on Saturday, that is what everyone wants - a win at the weekend.”

Lambert also confirmed that Ryan Shawcross (calf strain) and Glen Johnson (knee) are both back in training, but Jese will be missing at the weekend due to personal reasons.