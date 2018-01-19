The video will start in 8 Cancel

Paul Lambert as a player in his prime would have been the perfect fit for the current Huddersfield Town team.

That was the view of Town head coach David Wagner when asked about Stoke City’s newly-appointed manager.

The 48-year-old Glaswegian Lambert, of course, was a gifted midfield player in his day, earning 40 Scotland caps in a career with St Mirren, Motherwell, Borussia Dortmund, Celtic and Livingston (where he first went into management).

Stoke are Lambert’s seventh English club as a manager, so bearing in mind the playing spell with Dortmund (where Wagner was later a coach) Town’s boss was asked what memories he has of playing against Lambert?

“Not as a player, but as a manager,” he answered.

“These are very positive memories - we have beaten Blackburn 2-0 away and we have beaten Wolves 1-0 away the two times I met him as a manager at Huddersfield Town.

“But, as a player, I have no memories.”

Do you remember him playing for Borussia Dortmund?

“I remember him, of course,” said the Town chief, whose side are 14th in the Premier League as they head to the bet365 Stadium, four points above Stoke.

“If you follow Borussia Dortmund, you know Paul Lambert.

“He was an outstanding midfielder - a working midfielder.

“He was a little bit like a Terrier - like a Hoggy (Jonathan Hogg) in his time and he played in a very successful team at the time.”

If he was 20 years younger, would you have brought him in?

“He would have been a perfect fit for us - maybe 25 years ago!”