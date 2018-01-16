Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town travel to Stoke City this weekend to take on Paul Lambert's Potters in the manager's first game at the helm.

After the 4-1 loss to West Ham United last time out, David Wagner will be hoping to leave the bet365 Stadium with at least a point on Saturday, with Stoke on of Town's relegation rivals.

Stoke have won just one of their last 10 matches, but a managerial change could help the Potters turn their form around and climb out of the dreaded bottom three.

We spoke to the Stoke Sentinel's Stoke City reporter, Martin Spinks, to get the low-down on Saturday's opposition.

What's the atmosphere like at Stoke after recent results and performances?

Pretty ordinary, in all truth, somewhat eerie even as most fans were heading home well before the end of games.

But we are hopeful there will be a much better feel before Saturday’s game because everyone realises they have a part to play in trying to keep Stoke up.

How have fans taken the appointment of Paul Lambert?

Predictably lukewarm because he wasn’t exactly everyone’s dream appointment, if those ever exist at this time of year.

But there seems to have been a bit of a change after the initial outpourings and there is almost a positive feel about things now as most seem to be taking the attitude that he starts with a clean slate.

What does he need to do to turn Stoke's form around?

First priority is simply to stop shipping so many goals because at the current rate of knots they have no chance of staying up.

Do that, and they can start nicking results again.

Who will be the key players for Stoke in their quest for survival?

Jack Butland in goal, Ryan Shawcross needs to return and return to his best in central defence, someone has to take a grip in midfield (no obvious takers yet) and someone needs to go on a streak in front of goal (again, no obvious takers yet).

How real is the threat of relegation for Stoke?

Very. They lost 3-0 at Old Trafford on Monday and we came away saying there was a slight improvement. That’s how bad they have been.

The Huddersfield game is the first of four winnable fixtures (whatever they are) and by the end of those four games we will have a much better idea of whether Lambert has made an impact and where Stoke are heading.

Will fans be expecting a win against Huddersfield this weekend?

They will be expecting an improvement and a reaction to the new manager, I’m not sure we are in a position to expect a win against anybody anymore.

What is your prediction for the match?

Having said that, you’ve got to be positive and go for a home win, but it will be tight and one goal either way will probably decide it if there is a winner.

Do you expect either side to go down this season?

Not expect, but you have to fear for both.

Personally, I would go for three out of Swansea, West Brom, Bournemouth, Brighton, Huddersfield and, got to say it, Stoke City.

Here’s hoping we both stay up.