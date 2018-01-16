Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Newly-appointed Stoke City boss Paul Lambert believes the Potters have a "great chance" to kick off his tenure with a win this weekend when they take on Huddersfield Town.

Stoke replaced Mark Hughes with the former Aston Villa manager earlier this week, with the Scotsman taking charge of his first match against Town on Saturday.

Lambert believes the Potters will survive this season and was adamant the north west side shouldn't have been in the relegation scrap in the first place due to the quality they have in their squad.

When asked whether he thought Stoke would stay up, Lambert said: “One hundred per cent.

“There’s so much good here and if I can get it out then we will be really ok.

“There’s 15 games to go and I was at the game last night and thought we played well.

“There were some really good things to work on. But my time starts Saturday (v Huddersfield) and if we can get this place really going and get the players working as hard as they should be working then we’ve got a great chance."

He added: “They (the squad) have got more than enough. They shouldn’t be in the position they are in.

“There’s some really talented footballers here. If we can get the togetherness and spirit, that will take us a long way and hopefully on Saturday that will be a victory for us.”