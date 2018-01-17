Huddersfield Town take on Stoke City this weekend at the bet365 Stadium.
The Premier League clash is the reverse of last month's fixture, which the teams drew 1-1.
Town opened the scoring through Tom Ince in the Boxing Day clash, with Potters' winger Ramadan Sobhi earning the visitors a point with his second-half strike.
David Wagner will be hoping for at least another point this weekend - if not all three - with last weekend's 4-1 loss to West Ham United dragging Town closer towards the foot of the Premier League table.
The Terriers are still in 14th, four points above the drop, but a win would pull Stoke to within a point of Town and inevitably drag Wagner's men - who are without a league win since December 16 - into the mire.
Who would you pick to make sure that doesn't happen on Saturday? Have your say with our team selector below.