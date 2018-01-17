Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town take on Stoke City this weekend at the bet365 Stadium.

The Premier League clash is the reverse of last month's fixture, which the teams drew 1-1.

Town opened the scoring through Tom Ince in the Boxing Day clash, with Potters' winger Ramadan Sobhi earning the visitors a point with his second-half strike.

David Wagner will be hoping for at least another point this weekend - if not all three - with last weekend's 4-1 loss to West Ham United dragging Town closer towards the foot of the Premier League table.

The Terriers are still in 14th, four points above the drop, but a win would pull Stoke to within a point of Town and inevitably drag Wagner's men - who are without a league win since December 16 - into the mire.

Who would you pick to make sure that doesn't happen on Saturday? Have your say with our team selector below.