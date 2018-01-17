The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town travel down to the Potteries on Saturday to face Stoke City , looking to bounce back from their disappointing loss to West Ham United last weekend.

David Wagner's side are just four points off the relegation zone now, following the 4-1 loss to the Hammers on Saturday.

In comparison, Stoke sit 18th in the Premier League table and come into the game on a bad run of form themselves which also saw a shock Third round FA cup exit to League One Coventry City earlier in the month.

The result ended Mark Hughes' reign at the club with former Aston Villa and Norwich City boss Paul Lambert appointed the club's new manager with Saturday's game against Town the first with him in charge.

Town fans will be hoping the dreaded new manager curse doesn't strike and the Terriers will be travelling back from the Bet365 Stadium with all three points.

If you're planning on making the trip, take a look at Daniel Rushworth's handy away day guide below....

What's the Bet365 Stadium's address...

Stanley Matthews Way, Stoke-on-Trent ST4 4EG.

How many away fans are making the trip...

Tickets for the game have now sold out, with 2,800 fans expected to make the trip to Stoke.

What is the nearest train station to the ground?

Stoke-on-Trent Railway Station is situated on the West Coast Main Line, and provides direct access from Manchester.

There are shuttle bus services available to take fans to the ground.

Supporters can take a two-minute walk to Glebe Street in Stoke town centre where shuttle buses run to the stadium at regular intervals.

Exit the station at the main entrance on Platform 1 onto Station Road and turn right towards the City of Stoke-on-Trent Sixth Form College.

Turn right again at the traffic lights onto Glebe Street and follow the road under the railway bridge.

Continue walking on Glebe Street over the Trent & Mersey Canal and the A500 towards the Civic Centre building.

Follow Glebe Street down to the left and around the building, where shuttle buses depart on the left hand side by St Peter's Church.

For those travelling by car what is parking like around the ground...

Trent Car Park is a eight minute walk from the ground and will cost fans £5 to park. Stanley Matthews Way ST4 8GR.

Two other options are the Lucozade PowerLeague car park and Hem Heath Cricket Club, which are both on Dennis Viollet Way, ST4 4TN.

The Lucozade PowerLeague car park is four minutes from the ground and costs £5. To park at Hem Heath Cricket Club costs £6 and is a six minutes from the ground.

Where's best for a pre-match pint?

Lucozade PowerLeague Sports club is a four minute walk from the ground - Dennis Viollet Way ST4 4TN.

Next to the stadium is a Holiday Inn or a Havester pub/restaurant with both allowing away fans.

Further down Stanley Matthews Way is the Longton Rugby Club which has two bars showing Sky Sports and parking is also available here for £5 a car. This is a 20 minute walk from the stadium.

Which stand are Town fans in?

They'll be seated in the Sharp Stand and will be able to enter the stadium through turnstile 42,43 and 44.

What happened the last time Town played Stoke City...

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw on Boxing Day - Tom Ince's first goal for Town was cancelled out by Ramadan Sobhi's equaliser on the hour mark.