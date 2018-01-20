Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town travel to Stoke City in the Premier League, with a first league win since December promising to distance the Terriers from a relegation rival.

This task has been complicated by the appointment of Paul Lambert as the Potters new manager, with the former Aston Villa boss likely to get an immediate reaction from his squad.

As Town fans have had to get used to this term, no-one is fancying them for a second away win in 11 games and a first top-flight victory in the Potteries for nearly 70 years.

But the addition of the exciting Alex Pritchard to a healthy squad will mean the away fans travel with hope they can outgun their rivals.

Below Sports Writer Tom Harle brings you everything you need to know ahead of the game.

Who’s playing?

Stoke City vs Huddersfield Town - Premier League.

When and where?

Saturday, January 20th (kick-off 3pm) at bet365 Stadium.

When and where can I watch?

The game is not live on TV - despite being shown in 66 countries around the world - so you’ll have to wait for BBC One’s Match of the Day in it’s regular 22:30 slot.

If you have Sky, you can watch a short highlights package from 17:30 on the Score Centre app and extended highlights are available on Match Choice from 22:30.

Weather forecast?

There is a Met Office weather warning for ice in place until 11am on the morning of the game and while it has been miserable all week rain isn’t forecast for the match itself.

Indeed, the sun may pop out at some stage during the contest although the temperature will still be rock bottom - feeling more like -2.

Who has said what about the game?

New additions and injury returnees convince David Wagner he will take his strongest Huddersfield Town squad of the season to the Potteries.

Wagner said: “In terms of numbers, absolutely this is the strongest.

“We had 22 players in training and I only need 20 for what I want to do, so this is a nice problem to have and be able to swap players in and out.

“All 22 players are healthy - it’s great to have this at any stage and at this moment in the competition.

“It’s a perfect moment to give everybody the opportunity of seeing what he’s capable of.”

Newly-appointed Stoke City boss Paul Lambert expects his experience of coming up against the Terriers last season, as Wolves manager, to pay off tomorrow.

Lambert said: “I managed against Huddersfield last season and David Wagner has assembled a good team.

“We know it will be a tough game and we need to get back to basics to get the win everyone wants at the weekend.”

Any team news?

Wagner had plenty of good fitness news to impart in his pre-match media briefing, revealing a number of minor knocks have all cleared up.

Collin Quaner and Chris Lowe have recovered from hamstring and foot injuries respectively, while Philip Billing and Michael Hefele have both been out on the grass for the Under-23’s this week.

Jon Gorenc Stankovic has also made a long-awaited return to full training, with Martin Cranie and long-term absentee Elias Kachunga the only players ruled out of contention.

Lambert has been boosted by the potential return of experienced Stoke quartet Ryan Shawcross, Erik Pieters, Geoff Cameron and Glen Johnson for his first home game.

Left-back Kostas Stafylidis, confirmed as Lambert's first new signing earlier on Friday, is short of match fitness and considered a doubt alongside Jese.

Tell me about Stoke City

As far as the Potters are concerned, their season starts now with the Lambert appointment giving them an opportunity to hit the reset button on a faltering campaign.

The Scot’s first task is to plug the leakiest defence in Europe’s top five leagues, conceding 50 goals this term; with five of six sides to have held such a bad record going on to relegation.

There were sources of encouragement even in the 3-0 defeat at Manchester United on Monday, as they carved out several first-half chances with Stephen Ireland coming closest.

Lambert will have to quickly strike a balance between letting the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri express themselves and shoring up the defence, to overhaul a run of one win in 9 games.

League head-to-head record

HTAFC (21 Wins), Draws (22), Stoke City (24 Wins)

Two clubs steeped in history have met on several occasions in the recent past, with Stoke having a slight edge in terms of overall records.

But Town have the momentum in this clash, unbeaten in six games against the Potters with their most recent win a 2-1 triumph in March 1998 earned by Marcus Stewart and Paul Barnes.

Best not to mention, then, that the Terriers haven’t won away in Staffordshire since August 1950.

Any match odds?

The bookies are banking on a new manager bounce factor coming in to play, with SkyBet putting Stoke at even money to claim the outright win.

Town’s poor away record contributes to an unattractive pricing of 29/10, the draw closer in at 23/10.