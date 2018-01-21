Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Stoke City boss Paul Lambert believes his side "weren't threatened at all" by Huddersfield Town yesterday as the Potters claimed a 2-0 win over their relegation rivals.

Goals from Joe Allen and Mame Diouf settled the clash in favour of the hosts, handing Lambert a debut victory as manager of Stoke.

And the boss says his side were comfortable for most of the Premier League match in Staffordshire.

"I don't think we were threatened at all," said Lambert.

He added: "The back four were outstanding, I don't think (Jack) Butland had a save to make.

"It's nice to get a clean sheet for the back lads but the most important thing was the team working harder than we have been.

"They had to get at it and if we had won 2-1, 3-1, and conceded, so be it. But the clean sheet is pleasing, of course."

The match against Town was the boss' first in the Premier League since he was sacked by Aston Villa back in 2015, and the Scotsman is happy to be back in top-flight management - despite it tiring him out.

When asked how he felt about being back in a Premier League dugout for the first time in 1,075 days, he joked: "Terrible. I'm tired. I'd forgotten what it was actually like.

"You sometimes wonder why you come back in, I was enjoying my life last weekend, but it's for this - the atmosphere today was outstanding."

He continued: "From the moment I came to the club, it was about the supporters and the players and they bounced off each other today. You can't hear yourself shout at times.

"If they (players and fans) stick together and we play that way, we might not win every game, but if we keep that level of intensity, we will be fine. I thought we were outstanding in the second half."