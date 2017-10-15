Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Swansea City boss Paul Clement praised his side's attacking endeavour in their Premier League win over Huddersfield Town.

After a poor start to the season in which the side had lost their opening three home games, the Swans boss changed formation for the visit of David Wagner's men.

For the first time this season the South Wales outfit played with two wingers – Luciano Narsingh and Jordan Ayew operating either side of Tammy Abraham.

And it was a move which paid dividends with the latter's double giving Swansea a 2-0 victory to move them up to 13th in the table.

"From the first whistle we were positive about our approach, with the pressurising high up the field," head coach Clement said.

"I was also pleased with our attacking intent from the word go, getting the ball into space behind the defence.

"We had willing runners attacking space, and obviously the goal before half-time was a mistake.

"But I'd argue we practised that situation, we persevered with pressing high and forced the error, and there was a good ball to find Tammy."

Swansea had failed to score in five of their previous seven league games, with the only victory coming in a 2-0 win at bottom-placed Crystal Palace.

But Clement felt the change in shape may have helped gain the result which took Swansea out of the relegation zone and just a point behind Huddersfield Town in the table.

"It's another clean sheet, four out of eight now, but we also managed to find the attacking impetus we haven't had in previous games," added Clement.

"Maybe the shape change helped that to a degree, but I think the mentality to work hard for each other and have lots of energy on the field helped as well."