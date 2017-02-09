Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Conor Washington says Queens Park Rangers have what it takes to exploit Huddersfield Town’s possession play.

The Championship rivals clash at Loftus Road on Saturday with Town fourth, six points behind the automatic promotion places, and Rangers 19th, six points above the drop zone.

Town are chasing a ninth victory in 11 league games while the Londoners haven’t won in four.

But they have drawn at home to Fulham and away to leaders Newcastle United.

And Northern Ireland international Washington said: “Huddersfield are a really good side and it will be interesting to see how they come and play against us.

“I cant see them changing too much and that could play into our hands.

“Against the teams that seem to have more possession we seem to enjoy it.”

Ian Holloway’s Hoops lost out to a last-gasp goal at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, when Washington had an effort controversially ruled out.

The Northern Ireland international and his teammates claimed his header had crossed the line after hitting the bar and bouncing down.

“It was so disappointing,” said the 24-year-old, who had notched in each of his previous two outings.

“It would have changed the whole complexion of the game as I couldn’t see them coming back from that.

“That’s the most annoying thing, it meant we didn’t win the match.”

Washington, a £2.5m signing from Peterborough United a year ago, added: “What we can take from it was the performance and the workrate and the chances we created.

“It was an absolute kidney punch to lose it in the last minute, especially after dominating and playing so well.

“Every game in the Championship is tough, so for us to go there and assert our authority and dominate the game like we did is a real positive.”