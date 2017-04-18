Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A host of Huddersfield Town first team players failed to prevent the Under 23s from falling to defeat to their Birmingham City counterparts at PPG Canalside this afternoon.

Jack Payne, Mark Hudson, Sean Scannell, Harry Bunn and Tareiq Holmes-Dennis all featured for Frankie Bunn's Development side but failed to prevent a first defeat in eight Professional League Development matches.

In what was the final home league game of the season, Birmingham took the lead in the 22nd minute through Ronan Hale after Wes McDonald's cross.

However, Town replied with two quick-fire goals before half-time – Scannell sliding the ball home after drifting in from out wide before Payne's header made in 2-1 to the hosts.

Two goals in the space of three second-half minutes then turned the game on it's head as Dan Cleary's 73rd minute equaliser was quickly followed by an excellent curling finish from sub Koby Arthur.

The result will interest newly-appointed Birmingham City manager Harry Redknapp with the two sides set to face each other in the SkyBet Championship at St Andrews on Saturday, April 29 (kick-off 3pm).