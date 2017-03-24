Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town head of football operations Stuart Webber will leave the club to become sporting director at Norwich City, according to reports.

The 33-year-old joined the Terriers from Wolves in 2015 and formed a strong partnership with chairman Dean Hoyle and head coach David Wagner, with 20 players joining the club on permanent deals in Webber's tenure.

Webber was also part of the team that brought Wagner to Town from Borussia Dortmund, along with 15 loan signings from across the globe - including Manchester City's Aaron Mooy and Chelsea's Izzy Brown.

And the Eastern Daily Press are reporting that the Canaries have snapped up Webber, with the East Anglian side looking to fill a new role of sporting director before appointing Alex Neil's successor.

Webber was brought in to replace Southampton-bound Ross Wilson as head of football operations in 2015 after two years as head of recruitment at Molineux.

He started his career at Wrexham where he led recruitment for the club’s centre of excellence before taking control of the club's Under 18 side.

After his time in North Wales, Webber joined Liverpool as director of recruitment before heading to QPR to become head of scouting.

Wolves and Town would follow for Webber, with the highly-rated man now set to link up with Norwich.

The EDP claim the deal will likely be announced over the next two days.