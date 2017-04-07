Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Huddersfield Town head of football operations Stuart Webber has revealed he will not be going back to West Yorkshire in a bid to make David Wagner the new head coach of Norwich City.

Webber left the Terriers for the Canaries on Thursday and faces a stiff challenge to take the East Anglian side back to the Premier League.

And the first order of business for Norwich's new sporting director will be to appoint a new first team boss.

Norwich have been without a head coach since Alex Neil was sacked last month, but Webber will not look to Wagner to fill the vacant position - and he will take his time over selecting a new boss.

Eastern Daily Press sports reporter David Freezer reported live from today's press conference at Colney - Norwich City's training ground.

He tweeted: "Also confirmed David Wagner not on shortlist, not going back to Hudds for the head coach. Board meeting this arvo to discuss HC options."

Webber also revealed to Freezer: "Had lots of options to leave Hudds in last 12 months but waited for right club and owners, says it was 'tough' to leave Hudds though."