Former Huddersfield Town head of football operations Stuart Webber has revealed he will not be going back to West Yorkshire in a bid to make David Wagner the new head coach of Norwich City.
Webber left the Terriers for the Canaries on Thursday and faces a stiff challenge to take the East Anglian side back to the Premier League.
And the first order of business for Norwich's new sporting director will be to appoint a new first team boss.
Norwich have been without a head coach since Alex Neil was sacked last month, but Webber will not look to Wagner to fill the vacant position - and he will take his time over selecting a new boss.
Eastern Daily Press sports reporter David Freezer reported live from today's press conference at Colney - Norwich City's training ground.
He tweeted: "Also confirmed David Wagner not on shortlist, not going back to Hudds for the head coach. Board meeting this arvo to discuss HC options."
Webber also revealed to Freezer: "Had lots of options to leave Hudds in last 12 months but waited for right club and owners, says it was 'tough' to leave Hudds though."