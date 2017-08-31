Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Huddersfield Town head of football operations Stuart Webber has revealed he once met a player in a Huddersfield Costa ahead of a proposed move to Town on transfer deadline day.

Webber, who left Town for Norwich late last season, spent nearly two years at the John Smith's Stadium and had three deadline days with the Terriers.

And the ex-Town man revealed his most hectic moment on a final day of the transfer window in an article written in the Telegraph.

He wrote: "Deadline day is not always an easy experience, though.

"There was one time at Huddersfield where we had a player who had travelled up to sign, but our manager at the time still was not sure about him.

"We were running out of time and put the player in the Costa near the stadium. I went to meet him, with the manager still not sure if he was the right fit.

"I had to make some poor excuse that a player was kicking up a fuss about wanting to leave so the training ground was on lockdown.

"It was uncomfortable waiting for the green light from the chief executive that we could sign him – it finally came and we turned up at the stadium five minutes later.

"People must have been wondering how he had got there so quickly!"

Although Webber may have been given the green light, no players signed on deadline day during his time at the club.

In February 2015, Elvis Manu joined on loan from Brighton the day after deadline day.