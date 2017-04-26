Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town 's former Football Operations Director Stuart Webber has launched a thinly-veiled attack on his former employers – before going on to praise them.

The 33-year-old left the John Smith's Stadium earlier this month to become Norwich City 's new sporting director as the Carrow Road outfit get set for a complete squad overhaul this summer.

And just over two weeks into his new role, Webber has been on a PR charm offensive to his new employers, supporters and local Norfolk media.

Speaking during a Q&A with former Canary full-back Adam Drury ahead of last Friday night’s 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion, Webber gave an insight into what he sees are the main problems at the club, some of the solutions and his move to Carrow Road.

Webber, predicted “major changes” during the summer and when asked why he had chosen to join Norwich he said the club were not only bigger than Huddersfield Town but he had doubts about the West Yorkshire side's future plans and ambition.

The former Town man then went on to speak candidly to Norwich City fansite 'Along Come Norwich' where once again he went on to give his assessment on Town and their infrastructure.

Webber told the website: “It’s been a good two weeks, people at the club have been good to me. The infrastructure is decent and there’s loads to work with. At Huddersfield we had nothing in terms of infrastructure really, it was like a League One club in the Championship , that’s not to disrespect them, that’s what it is.

Bizarrely this quote is the exact opposite to what Webber told the Huddersfield Examiner back in February 2016 , where he stated Huddersfield Town were ready to build on the excellent work his predecessor Ross Wilson had left.

“We are now starting to build on what Ross (Wilson) did well, he put a good infrastructure in place and we are now looking at the next level, and can we turn a good infrastructure into a great one in terms of scouting.”

Webber went on to outline his aims and targets for his new club which seemed strangely familiar to those of his previous employers – the exact same ones he had slated by questioning their direction.

The sporting director wanted the team to play with more intensity and tempo and “wanted the club to have an identity” which everyone would recognise and “a plan which we will stick to.”

He then went on to specifically talk about the Huddersfield Town model and said: “Hopefully the model at Huddersfield proved it can work if you have good people.

"If I’m not the right person, or the Head Coach isn’t the right person, it doesn’t work. It works when you get the right people in place, the structure is one thing but actually the people are the most important and then also there can’t be any ego in it."

Webber then went on to speak about his desire to create a fan movement and feel-good atmosphere that every supporter could invest in – a sort of 'revolution'.

He said: “It’s huge, I remember when we came to Carrow Road this year with Huddersfield I found the atmosphere disappointing, at times non-existent.

“We shouldn’t hear 500 Huddersfield fans being louder than 26,500 Norwich fans.

“At Huddersfield we marketed it really well, and created an identity, something that people could relate to.

“The supporters could relate to the identity of how we played, we called it the Terrier identity, it was all about fighting (not physically) but fighting for every ball, pressing.

“We have to do that here, I don’t know the people within the club well enough yet, but we need to create something which turns supporters on, gets them excited, gets maybe some younger fans turning up.”