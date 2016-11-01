Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Loaned-out Huddersfield Town development players Fraser Horsfall and Tadhg Ryan enjoyed winning debuts for Trafford and Radcliffe Borough respectively.

Both were starters in Evo-Stik Northern Premier League First Division North matches.

The paperwork for centre-back Horsfall’s switch to Trafford was completed in time for him to feature in the 5-1 home win over Prescot Cables.

WATCH: Huddersfield Town in fine voice at Fulham FC DESPITE 5-0 mauling

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

Keeper Ryan kept a clean sheet as Radcliffe beat Hyde United 4-0 at home.

The 19-year-olds will be with their clubs until November 30.

On Saturday, Radcliffe host Droyslden while Trafford are at hom to Scarborough Athletic.