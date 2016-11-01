Loaned-out Huddersfield Town development players Fraser Horsfall and Tadhg Ryan enjoyed winning debuts for Trafford and Radcliffe Borough respectively.
Both were starters in Evo-Stik Northern Premier League First Division North matches.
The paperwork for centre-back Horsfall’s switch to Trafford was completed in time for him to feature in the 5-1 home win over Prescot Cables.
Keeper Ryan kept a clean sheet as Radcliffe beat Hyde United 4-0 at home.
The 19-year-olds will be with their clubs until November 30.
On Saturday, Radcliffe host Droyslden while Trafford are at hom to Scarborough Athletic.