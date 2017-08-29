Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town and their Premier League rivals have just over 48 hours to get their transfer business done before the window slams shut.

Town have already added 12 players this summer, and it may be a busier day in terms of outgoings for the Terriers rather than incomings.

Here's all you need to know ahead of transfer deadline day.

When is the deadline?

The deadline for permanent and loan deals this year is 11pm on Thursday, August 31.

How busy will Town be?

As mentioned before, Town have done a lot of their business quickly and efficiently, bringing in 12 players this summer.

The problem position of right back has been solved, with Florent Hadergjonaj being brought in as cover to Tommy Smith, while Adbelhamid Sabiri will provide competition for Palmer in the number 10 role.

Outgoings may be more of an issue for Town, with the likes of Nahki Wells and Joe Lolley linked with moves away from the John Smith's Stadium earlier in the summer.

Can Town sign players after the deadline?

Players can be signed after the 11pm cutoff if all necessary paperwork is handed to the Premier League beforehand.

There is no emergency loan window this year, but Town could dip into the free agent market if needed.

When does the window reopen?

January 1, 2018.

Where can I follow the drama?

Sky Sports News will be broadcasting throughout the day, with Mr Deadline Day himself Jim White leading proceedings.

We'll also have a live blog running all day if you would prefer Town focused deadline day.