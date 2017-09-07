Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town will have less time to do their transfer business next season should they stay in the top flight as the Premier League's summer transfer window will now shut ahead of the opening day of the campaign.

English football's top flight sides voted today to close the window ahead of the season, with the new rule coming into place for the 2018/19 campaign.

Club's traditionally had until August 31 to sign players, but will now have to have their transfer business done by 5pm on the Thursday before the Premier League season starts.

The vote was not unanimous, but David Wagner has previously backed proposals to bring deadline day forward so as not to directly impact on the season.

Football League clubs will still be allowed to conduct their business up until August 31, as will clubs from around Europe.