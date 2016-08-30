Huddersfield Town have gone into the international break top of the Championship and no fans - or journalists! - want the journey to stop.

Town's next match is the big one - Leeds united away - but there are 11 days separating us from what promises to be a pulsating Yorkshire derby at Elland Road.

Until then, we'll have to make do with international football and the lower league domestic game.

We want to know all about your Sunday League experiences this weekend, with over 5,000 teams ready to take to bobbly pitches all over the UK on Saturday and Sunday.

Use our Jotform at the bottom of the article to tell us your favourite Sunday League stories, but for now have a read of the 11 players you will always come across in Pub League football.

Goalkeeper gloves

GK: The big lad in goal

There are only two types of Sunday League keeper: the Big Lad or the Nutter.

If you're lucky, your team will have a keeper who's played more than three months between the sticks, who lives for diving at the feet of onrushing strikers.

For everyone else, it's the Big Lad.

He's the least mobile man you have and he turns up to every match with a can of pop and a half-eaten kebab from the night before.

The Big Lad can clean people out from corners and fills the goal well, but seriously struggles for pace. He's given away countless penalties by clipping the striker after backing himself to nick the ball from his feet.

Despite his performances, he loves a beer and is a popular member of the side.

LB: The ridiculously athletic full-back

He just won't stop running.

While the rest of the team are shattered after the opening 20-minute scramble, this bundle of energy continues to bomb up and down the touchline right up to the final whistle.

Unfortunately the ball seems to bounce off every part of his body.

Defending is this man's game. His touch makes him inept in attack, but he loves sticking in a boot on the winger and he'll do it for 90 minutes.

He's also likely to cycle to and from the pitch.

Lewis Darling Red Card at Hartley Wintney v Hereford, FA Vase last 16, 2016.

CB: The psycho centre-half

The Gary Wackett-style stopper who strikes fear into all strikers he comes up against.

This guy not only terrifies the opposition, but his own team too - and his manager.

He's picked up more cards in his time than Lee Cattermole and Robbie Savage combined and the manager isn't sure whether the club has enough money to pay the fines he racks up.

His Viking-like love of violence does come in handy though, with referees too scared to give what looked like a blatant penalty.

CB: The guy who thinks every game is the World Cup final (c)

Captain, leader, legend.

The Bobby Moore-esque central defender who gives every match and training session his all.

Usually bloodied and bruised after 90 all-action minutes, this guy wears his heart on his armband and will put his body on the line for the team.

During the week he looks forward to the matches, thinking through tactics and inspirational phrases while at work, gearing up to lead the team out on to the overgrown grass on Sunday.

He's happy to shout at the lazy strikers and demand more from his team, but it comes from a good place and he has earned the respect of the whole team.

Edgar Davids battles with Barry Ferguson

RB: The guy wearing glasses who always gets hit in the face

Also known as the bloke who tries but just isn't that great and inevitably gets thrown in as a full-back.

This guy's glasses are a magnet for the ball. The striker could be taking a shot 70 yards away and you can still bet on the defender getting his face in the way.

This is inevitably followed by the awkward search for the specs in the mud as an opposing winger latches on to the ball and lashes one into the net from inside the box, pulling the pegs out of the ground.

He just wants to play football, but maybe he shouldn't.

LM: The guy with a wand of a left foot

This man will not run a yard the whole game until the team wins a free-kick 30 yards out. Then he scoops up the ball and places it lovingly on the turf.

The left-footer takes a five-stride run up before curling it deliciously into the top corner, with the keeper stranded.

Then it's back to standing around with his hands on his hips, waiting for another set piece or crossing opportunity.

Undeniably gifted, annoyingly lazy.

N'Golo Kante tackles Andy Carroll

CM: The engine room

Usually a small guy in the middle of the park, nipping at the legs of the opposition attackers.

Likes to sit a bit deeper than his centre-midfield colleague and is tenacious in defence - but can't kick the ball to save his life.

In true N'Golo Kante-style fashion, this guy will win the ball and offload it immediately to someone without Toblerone for feet to make the creative decisions and drive the team forward.

Second fittest in the side only to the full-back, he fills a crucial position next to the best player on the pitch...

CM: The guy who had trials

Easily the best player on the pitch - he once had trials, you know.

A man with an illustrious career according to your team-mates, his achievements on a football pitch seem to get greater every match he plays.

He seems to have more time on the ball than anyone else, allowing him to spray passes all around the pitch.

There's nothing he can't do on the football pitch, but is irritatingly injury-prone - well there has to be a reason he's not on Manchester United's books.

Puma's evoSPEED CAMO boots

RM: The poser

You can bet on this man donning a flashy pair of boots, ankle tape and gloves - as well as highlights in his hair.

This guy's all about style and skill, tallying up the amount of step-overs he can do in a match rather than helping his team to victory.

It's flik-flaks, Ronaldo chops and scoop turns galore when this man is on the pitch - that is until the opposition two-foot him and he's rushed off to hospital for a minor bruise on his shin.

Will never win a header to conserve his perfectly-sculpted hair, but wins free-kicks for the left-footed magician.

ST: The target man

At 6'2" with a decent touch, there's only one place this man is going - up top.

The big man-little man combination up front is a Sunday League manager's favourite, with the bigger striker arguably the more crucial of the two roles.

He'll hold the ball up and scrap with defenders to release pressure on the team, but can be prone to picking up a yellow card for a flailing arm.

Tends to be involved in handbags with a centre-back every other game.

Phoenix (light blue) 2-1 Cresconians (grey-blue). Birmingham League Division Six, 2006.

ST: The poacher

He just keeps scoring despite looking awful on the ball.

He has the knack of popping up for a goal every game, despite being anonymous for 89 minutes.

In the pocket of the defender all game, he only needs one chance to slot home for your side - usually from two yards out.

Likely to steal in at the far post and smash the ball home on the line even if a team-mate is wheeling away in celebration already.